Champions League - Group C
Inter MilanInter Milan1BarcelonaBarcelona0

Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona: Xavi furious at 'injustice' in Champions League defeat

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter celebrate scoring against Barcelona
Inter Milan beat Barcelona, who finished third in their Champions League group last season, behind Benfica

Xavi said his Barcelona side suffered "a real injustice" after a 1-0 loss at Inter Milan left them in danger of a second successive group-stage elimination in the Champions League.

Hakan Calhanoglu's strike in first-half stoppage time gave Inter victory.

Barca thought they had rescued a point when Pedri scored in the second half, but it was ruled out by video assistant referee for an Ansu Fati handball.

Defeat leaves Barcelona third in Group C, three points behind Inter.

It was a night of controversy at the San Siro from VAR decisions, the most notable incident coming when Pedri appeared to have equalised on 67 minutes after Cameroon keeper Andre Onana came through a crowd of players and palmed a cross straight to him, allowing the 19-year-old to finish.

However, Fati had his hand raised and the ball was pushed into his fingers at point-blank range as he put Onana under pressure. The goal was ruled out via VAR, and Barcelona manager Xavi was booked for complaining to the referee.

"The referee should be out here explaining why he makes these decisions, if he made mistakes or not. That would humanise them a lot more," said Xavi.

"Today I'm really unhappy. I feel there is real injustice."

Before the match, it was Xavi's Inter counterpart Simone Inzaghi who was under pressure. His team are ninth in Serie A after losing four of their eight league games this season.

He had the additional headache of facing in-form Robert Lewandowski, who had scored nine goals in his past seven games for Barca, although he had never netted at the San Siro.

It is a barren run that continued for Lewandowski as he endured a quiet night in Milan, while Inzaghi celebrated a key win that puts Inter in the driving seat for a place in the knockout stage.

'We have three more finals to come'

Barcelona manager Xavi
Xavi said he was "offended" by the refereeing decisions

The first VAR flashpoint occurred on 24 minutes - Eric Garcia clearly handled the ball in the area and a penalty appeared certain to be given after video review. However, a marginal offside was spotted in the build-up and Barca escaped.

An evenly matched game was then decided by Calhanoglu's goal in first-half added time, his low and well-struck 25-yard strike from a central position skidding across the turf past Ter Stegen for the midfielder's first Champions League goal in five years.

Barcelona offered very little until the hour mark, when Dembele struck the post with a powerful effort from the left after good team build-up. A few minutes later Pedri had the ball in the net - but VAR intervened.

They could not break through thereafter, despite the latter stages being played in Inter's half, with echoes of their most famous meeting in 2010 when a Jose Mourinho masterclass saw his Milan side reach the final on their way to the Treble.

There was time for one last VAR incident when Denzel Dumfries appeared to handle in the area. However it was ruled he had not conclusively knocked a cross away from Fati with his wrist.

Xavi knows the return fixture with Inter at Camp Nou in eight days' time will most likely be decisive for their European hopes this season.

"We have three more finals to come," he said. "This is a game we have lost, but now we have two games at home from the three and they are real finals.

"We have to show more intensity. The first half wasn't good, we have to be self critical - but of course we are offended today."

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24OnanaBooked at 90mins
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de VrijSubstituted forAcerbiat 77'minutes
  • 95BastoniBooked at 88mins
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forGosensat 77'minutes
  • 23BarellaBooked at 22mins
  • 20ÇalhanogluBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAsllaniat 85'minutes
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forDumfriesat 76'minutes
  • 10MartínezBooked at 76mins
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forDzekoat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Gosens
  • 9Dzeko
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 15Acerbi
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 40Botis
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forPiquéat 58'minutes
  • 24García
  • 17AlonsoSubstituted forBaldeat 64'minutes
  • 30Páez GaviraBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKessieat 83'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 60mins
  • 8González
  • 7Dembélé
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Torres
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28Balde
  • 29Casadó
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
71,368

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away13
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Kristjan Asllani tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    André Onana (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Robin Gosens.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Denzel Dumfries tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Franck Kessie (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kristjan Asllani.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Kristjan Asllani replaces Hakan Çalhanoglu.

  14. Post update

    Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessie replaces Gavi.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).

  18. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Robin Gosens replaces Matteo Darmian because of an injury.

Player of the match

DzekoEdin Dzeko

with an average of 7.28

Inter Milan

  1. Squad number9Player nameDzeko
    Average rating

    7.28

  2. Squad number20Player nameÇalhanoglu
    Average rating

    7.26

  3. Squad number2Player nameDumfries
    Average rating

    7.02

  4. Squad number15Player nameAcerbi
    Average rating

    7.01

  5. Squad number14Player nameAsllani
    Average rating

    6.82

  6. Squad number10Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.72

  7. Squad number23Player nameBarella
    Average rating

    6.66

  8. Squad number32Player nameDimarco
    Average rating

    6.60

  9. Squad number24Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.59

  10. Squad number8Player nameGosens
    Average rating

    6.51

  11. Squad number11Player nameCorrea
    Average rating

    6.50

  12. Squad number37Player nameSkriniar
    Average rating

    6.44

  13. Squad number22Player nameMkhitaryan
    Average rating

    6.28

  14. Squad number36Player nameDarmian
    Average rating

    6.20

  15. Squad number6Player namede Vrij
    Average rating

    6.14

  16. Squad number95Player nameBastoni
    Average rating

    6.06

Barcelona

  1. Squad number9Player nameLewandowski
    Average rating

    5.84

  2. Squad number22Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    5.55

  3. Squad number8Player namePedri
    Average rating

    5.54

  4. Squad number30Player nameGavi
    Average rating

    5.42

  5. Squad number1Player nameter Stegen
    Average rating

    5.33

  6. Squad number7Player nameDembélé
    Average rating

    5.28

  7. Squad number5Player nameBusquets
    Average rating

    5.11

  8. Squad number19Player nameKessie
    Average rating

    5.03

  9. Squad number24Player nameGarcía
    Average rating

    5.01

  10. Squad number3Player namePiqué
    Average rating

    4.95

  11. Squad number15Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    4.90

  12. Squad number20Player nameRoberto
    Average rating

    4.89

  13. Squad number17Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    4.89

  14. Squad number10Player nameAnsu Fati
    Average rating

    4.77

  15. Squad number28Player nameBalde
    Average rating

    4.04

