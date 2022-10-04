Close menu
Champions League - Group C
Inter MilanInter Milan20:00BarcelonaBarcelona
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Tuesday 4th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22007166
2Liverpool210135-23
3Ajax21015233
4Rangers200207-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges22005056
2B Leverkusen21012113
3Atl Madrid210123-13
4FC Porto200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22004046
2Barcelona21015323
3Inter Milan21012203
4Viktoria Plzen200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting22005056
2Tottenham21012203
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Marseille200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan21104224
2Dinamo Zagreb210123-13
3RB Salzburg20202202
4Chelsea201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22005056
2Shakhtar Donetsk21105234
3Celtic201114-31
4RB Leipzig200216-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2B Dortmund21014223
3FC Copenhagen201103-31
4Sevilla201104-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22005236
2Benfica22004136
3Juventus200224-20
4Maccabi Haifa200215-40
