Champions League - Group B
Club BrugesClub Bruges2Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Club Bruges 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Belgian side make it three wins from three

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments13

Kamal Sowah
Goalscorer Kamal Sowah joined Club Bruges last year from Leicester City

Club Bruges took a big step towards a place in the Champions League knockout stages as they beat Atletico Madrid to claim nine points from three games.

Ferran Jutgla beat several Atletico defenders before finding Kamal Sowah for a simple finish.

Spaniard Jutgla doubled their lead with a side-footed finish from Tajon Buchanan's ball.

Antoine Griezmann, making just his second start of the season for Atletico, hit the bar with a penalty.

Club Bruges, who are managed by ex-Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens, are six points clear at the top of Group B.

Porto beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the other game to leave both sides on three points, along with Atletico.

Zaidu Sanusi and Galeno scored for the hosts in the second half.

Line-ups

Club Bruges

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22MignoletBooked at 75mins
  • 6OdoiBooked at 37mins
  • 44Mechele
  • 94SyllaBooked at 88minsSubstituted forSpileersat 89'minutes
  • 14MeijerSubstituted forSobolat 78'minutes
  • 17BuchananBooked at 70minsSubstituted forBalantaat 79'minutes
  • 20Vanaken
  • 15OnyedikaBooked at 45mins
  • 27Nielsen
  • 19Sowah
  • 9JutglàSubstituted forNusaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 3Balanta
  • 10Lang
  • 11Larin
  • 32Nusa
  • 64Sabbe
  • 67Spileers
  • 70Yaremchuk
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 91Lammens
  • 98Sandra

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Molina
  • 15SavicBooked at 61mins
  • 2GiménezSubstituted forKondogbiaat 45'minutes
  • 23MandavaBooked at 53mins
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forCorreaat 33'minutes
  • 20Witsel
  • 6Koke
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forSequeiraat 80'minutes
  • 8Griezmann
  • 19MorataSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5de Paul
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 10Correa
  • 11Lemar
  • 17Saúl
  • 22Hermoso
  • 31Gomis
  • 36Moreno
Referee:
István Kovács
Attendance:
25,667

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BrugesAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Club Brugge 2, Atletico Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Club Brugge 2, Atletico Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Jorne Spileers replaces Abakar Sylla because of an injury.

  8. Booking

    Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Antonio Nusa replaces Ferran Jutglà.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. João Félix replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Koke (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Éder Balanta replaces Tajon Buchanan.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Eduard Sobol replaces Bjorn Meijer.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).

  19. Post update

    Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by Futbolmad, today at 02:02

    The defeat couldn't have happened to a nicer club.

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 01:13

    It's great to see a so called minnow beat a big club and also look set to qualify for the knockouts. All the best to Bruges & let's hope they go far.

  • Comment posted by Xparrot, today at 00:59

    Is Bruges going to be the next Ajax? The way they have grown these last 5 years, it sure looks like a possibility.

  • Comment posted by Paz, today at 00:50

    Any team that beats the vile Atletico Madrid gets my praise!

  • Comment posted by alex01, today at 00:30

    Ex West Brom player Carl Hoefkens showing the way.

    • Reply posted by Xparrot, today at 01:04

      Xparrot replied:
      Earned his managerial skills under Preudhomme (champion), Philippe Clement (Champion), and Schreuder (Champion).

  • Comment posted by Commentier, at 23:59 4 Oct

    A player of Griezmann’s calibre should be playing at least 31 minutes a game.

    • Reply posted by Xparrot, today at 01:02

      Xparrot replied:
      you do know atletico has to pay and buy Griezman for 40M euro IF he plays 50% of games. Hence their weird "less than 30 minutes per game" tactic: he played 80% of games last year, so they need to get his playing time under 50%.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, at 23:54 4 Oct

    WOW! Not only 3 wins out of 3, but 3 CLEAN SHEETS out of 3 as well!
    Well done Club Brugge, and hope you can finish top of the group!

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, at 23:39 4 Oct

    Brugges, group dark horses, play good structured football, be interesting how they handle the pressure in the remaining ties.
    Again, an interesting prospect moving forward.

  • Comment posted by Bjorks Chauffeur, at 23:37 4 Oct

    Here come the Belgians...

  • Comment posted by RR, at 23:27 4 Oct

    Well done Club Bruges didn't expect 3 wins from 3

    • Reply posted by Wozza, at 23:31 4 Oct

      Wozza replied:
      0 out of 3 was expected

