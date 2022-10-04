Match ends, Club Brugge 2, Atletico Madrid 0.
Club Bruges took a big step towards a place in the Champions League knockout stages as they beat Atletico Madrid to claim nine points from three games.
Ferran Jutgla beat several Atletico defenders before finding Kamal Sowah for a simple finish.
Spaniard Jutgla doubled their lead with a side-footed finish from Tajon Buchanan's ball.
Antoine Griezmann, making just his second start of the season for Atletico, hit the bar with a penalty.
Club Bruges, who are managed by ex-Stoke and West Brom defender Carl Hoefkens, are six points clear at the top of Group B.
Porto beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the other game to leave both sides on three points, along with Atletico.
Zaidu Sanusi and Galeno scored for the hosts in the second half.
Line-ups
Club Bruges
Formation 4-4-2
- 22MignoletBooked at 75mins
- 6OdoiBooked at 37mins
- 44Mechele
- 94SyllaBooked at 88minsSubstituted forSpileersat 89'minutes
- 14MeijerSubstituted forSobolat 78'minutes
- 17BuchananBooked at 70minsSubstituted forBalantaat 79'minutes
- 20Vanaken
- 15OnyedikaBooked at 45mins
- 27Nielsen
- 19Sowah
- 9JutglàSubstituted forNusaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 3Balanta
- 10Lang
- 11Larin
- 32Nusa
- 64Sabbe
- 67Spileers
- 70Yaremchuk
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 91Lammens
- 98Sandra
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 16Molina
- 15SavicBooked at 61mins
- 2GiménezSubstituted forKondogbiaat 45'minutes
- 23MandavaBooked at 53mins
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forCorreaat 33'minutes
- 20Witsel
- 6Koke
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forSequeiraat 80'minutes
- 8Griezmann
- 19MorataSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5de Paul
- 7Sequeira
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 17Saúl
- 22Hermoso
- 31Gomis
- 36Moreno
- Referee:
- István Kovács
- Attendance:
- 25,667
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Club Brugge 2, Atletico Madrid 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Post update
Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Jorne Spileers replaces Abakar Sylla because of an injury.
Booking
Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge).
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Antonio Nusa replaces Ferran Jutglà.
Post update
Hand ball by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. João Félix replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Attempt missed. Koke (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Éder Balanta replaces Tajon Buchanan.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Eduard Sobol replaces Bjorn Meijer.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Well done Club Brugge, and hope you can finish top of the group!
Again, an interesting prospect moving forward.