Champions League: Liverpool v Rangers Venue: Anfield Date: Tuesday, 4 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Scotland Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers are preparing to face the best version of Liverpool in the Champions League, despite their ongoing struggles in the Premier League.

The Anfield side are ninth in the English top flight - 11 points off the summit - and were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton at home on Saturday.

Rangers, who sit second in the Scottish Premiership, have been beaten heavily in both Group A matches so far but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says there are "things to exploit" in Jurgen Klopp's side.

"It's going to be very difficult," he said. "This is a team who have been in three finals in five years and is one of the best in Europe. If you look at the ones we've faced, this is probably the strongest side.

"They didn't have a good result on Saturday but they have quality players and a fantastic coach so we're preparing for the best Liverpool we can face."

Manager Jurgen Klopp said his team have to go "back to the basics" to try to improve their defending, having conceded 14 goals in nine games across all competitions, keeping just two cleans sheets.

Liverpool were humbled by Napoli in their group opener, before beating Ajax at Anfield in their second match. Now they welcome a Rangers side who they have never faced in a competitive match.

"They are a good team, well coached and had an exceptional season in Europe last year," Klopp said of the Europa League finalists. "They have also had results they don't want and they will definitely want to change that.

"Rangers' run in Europe last year was exceptional. We expect a proper fight and that is what we prepare for."

Team news

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is likely to be absent for Liverpool again as he continues to recover from the injury that caused him to miss last month's Nations League games.

Ibrahima Konate and Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay both trained on Monday, but Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were not involved in the session.

Tom Lawrence was not expected to be involved for Rangers, but Van Bronckhorst has disclosed that the midfielder will be absent until after the World Cup and may not play again this year after a new injury in training.

James Sands is suspended after his red card against Napoli, but Ben Davies is available despite being replaced at half-time in the weekend win at Hearts.

What they said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "When you spot a problem and think you have the solution, you expect [it] to be instant. That's never the case in football.

"Defending is an art and it worked for us really well for a long time. But with it not working, you realise you have to go back to the basics. We can't always start anew. If we can help the boys with ways to defend differently, we have to do that."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "It's a big opportunity for everyone. In the Champions League you play against the best players and that is a motivation for the whole team and me as a coach.

"They are at home, had a bad result in the first game, but the pressure is always on both teams. They are used to performing at this level but it is a huge step for us. We embrace the challenge. It's a hard place to come but we still believe it is possible."

Commentator's notes

Liam McLeod, BBC Scotland

Despite the English side normally being strong favourites, if history has taught us anything it is that these 'Battle of Britain' European games can be great levellers.

The most recent had Celtic draw twice with Manchester City in this competition. On their previous Champions League adventure, Rangers drew with Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Celtic have beaten the Red Devils and won at Anfield.

Hearts, too, have drawn at the home of Liverpool and at Spurs. All within the last 20 years.

If anyone at Rangers needed inspiration, they need look no further than two of Walter Smith's favourite nights as manager as they defeated the then English champions Leeds United - with Gordon- Strachan, Gary McAllister and Eric Cantona on show - in both legs of their European Cup second round tie in 1992.

That sealed their very first place in the Champions League group stage during the inaugural season of the tournament in its current guise.`

