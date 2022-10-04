Close menu
Champions League - Group C
Bayern MunichBayern Munich5Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen0

Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen: Bundesliga champions continue perfect European start

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sadio Mane scores for Bayern Munich against Viktoria Plzen
Sadio Mane fired Bayern Munich ahead after only seven minutes

Bayern Munich continued their perfect start to Champions League Group C with a routine win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mane all scored within the first 21 minutes to ease the Bundesliga champions to victory.

Sane made it four just after half-time before Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting completed the rout.

The win leaves Bayern with the maximum nine points from their opening games.

Their preparations for this game were disrupted when Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller were ruled out with Covid, and Bayern had just five outfield players on the bench.

However any nerves were settled after just seven minutes by a superb goal from Sane.

The winger started the move from the centre circle, playing a one-two with Jamal Musiala before driving to the edge of the area and firing the ball into the roof of the net.

Six minutes later, Bayern caught Plzen on the counter attack with Goretzka carrying the ball through the centre of midfield before laying off to Gnabry who slotted home off the inside of the post.

Any slight doubts about the outcome were settled on 21 minutes. Mane got a fortunate deflection off a defender in the build-up, however it was his pace and anticipation which saw him race onto the loose ball before scoring at the near post.

Musiala then had a goal ruled out for offside, but it was soon 4-0 just after the break when Sane raced onto a lofted through ball from Mane, controlled it with the outside of his left foot and struck it past Plzen goalkeeper Marian Tvrdon.

The strike took Sane's goal tally to four in three Champions League fixtures.

Before the hour it was five for Bayern, Goretzka again the provider from midfield with a through ball that Choupo-Moting, newly on as a substitute, curled in via the post from 15 yards.

Bayern continue to underwhelm domestically - Julian Nagelsmann's side sit third in the Bundesliga, behind surprise pacemakers Union Berlin and Freiburg.

However in Europe, from what looked a difficult group also featuring Barcelona and Inter Milan, they are living up to their billing as one of the tournament favourites.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 2UpamecanoSubstituted forPavardat 72'minutes
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forStanisicat 45'minutes
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 73'minutes
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 10SanéSubstituted forTelat 58'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 45'minutes
  • 17Mané
  • 7Gnabry

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 26Ulreich
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic

Viktoria Plzen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Tvrdon
  • 44Holík
  • 2HejdaSubstituted forTijaniat 63'minutes
  • 4Pernica
  • 24Havel
  • 23Kalvach
  • 99N'Diaye
  • 10KopicSubstituted forJirkaat 58'minutes
  • 88VlkanovaSubstituted forJemelkaat 45'minutes
  • 18MosqueraSubstituted forPilarat 85'minutes
  • 15ChoryBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBasseyat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tijani
  • 6Pilar
  • 9Kliment
  • 16Jedlicka
  • 21Jemelka
  • 25Cermák
  • 36Stanek
  • 77Jirka
  • 90Bassey
Referee:
Nikola Dabanovic
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamViktoria Plzen
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home13
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Viktoria Plzen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Viktoria Plzen 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marián Tvrdon.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Václav Pilar replaces Jhon Mosquera.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fortune Bassey (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jhon Mosquera (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Jhon Mosquera (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).

  17. Post update

    Modou N'Diaye (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mohamed Tijani.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a through ball.

Player of the match

ManéSadio Mané

with an average of 8.55

Bayern Munich

  1. Squad number17Player nameMané
    Average rating

    8.55

  2. Squad number10Player nameSané
    Average rating

    8.30

  3. Squad number7Player nameGnabry
    Average rating

    8.24

  4. Squad number42Player nameMusiala
    Average rating

    7.98

  5. Squad number19Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.75

  6. Squad number2Player nameUpamecano
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number8Player nameGoretzka
    Average rating

    7.63

  8. Squad number13Player nameChoupo-Moting
    Average rating

    7.55

  9. Squad number5Player namePavard
    Average rating

    7.49

  10. Squad number4Player namede Ligt
    Average rating

    7.35

  11. Squad number38Player nameGravenberch
    Average rating

    7.32

  12. Squad number18Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    7.31

  13. Squad number1Player nameNeuer
    Average rating

    7.20

  14. Squad number40Player nameMazraoui
    Average rating

    7.13

  15. Squad number44Player nameStanisic
    Average rating

    6.86

  16. Squad number39Player nameTel
    Average rating

    6.66

Viktoria Plzen

  1. Squad number15Player nameChory
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number18Player nameMosquera
    Average rating

    6.05

  3. Squad number10Player nameKopic
    Average rating

    5.80

  4. Squad number24Player nameHavel
    Average rating

    5.74

  5. Squad number23Player nameKalvach
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number88Player nameVlkanova
    Average rating

    5.69

  7. Squad number99Player nameN'Diaye
    Average rating

    5.54

  8. Squad number4Player namePernica
    Average rating

    5.32

  9. Squad number21Player nameJemelka
    Average rating

    5.30

  10. Squad number44Player nameHolík
    Average rating

    5.27

  11. Squad number6Player namePilar
    Average rating

    5.19

  12. Squad number2Player nameHejda
    Average rating

    5.01

  13. Squad number13Player nameTvrdon
    Average rating

    4.77

  14. Squad number90Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    4.76

  15. Squad number3Player nameTijani
    Average rating

    4.63

  16. Squad number77Player nameJirka
    Average rating

    4.26

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 4th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli330010289
2Liverpool320145-16
3Ajax31026513
4Rangers300308-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges33006069
2B Leverkusen31112114
3Atl Madrid310224-23
4FC Porto301216-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan21104224
2Dinamo Zagreb210123-13
3RB Salzburg20202202
4Chelsea201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22005056
2Shakhtar Donetsk21105234
3Celtic201114-31
4RB Leipzig200216-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2B Dortmund21014223
3FC Copenhagen201103-31
4Sevilla201104-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22005236
2Benfica22004136
3Juventus200224-20
4Maccabi Haifa200215-40
View full Champions League tables

