Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Viktoria Plzen 0.
Bayern Munich continued their perfect start to Champions League Group C with a routine win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen.
Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mane all scored within the first 21 minutes to ease the Bundesliga champions to victory.
Sane made it four just after half-time before Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting completed the rout.
The win leaves Bayern with the maximum nine points from their opening games.
Their preparations for this game were disrupted when Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller were ruled out with Covid, and Bayern had just five outfield players on the bench.
However any nerves were settled after just seven minutes by a superb goal from Sane.
The winger started the move from the centre circle, playing a one-two with Jamal Musiala before driving to the edge of the area and firing the ball into the roof of the net.
Six minutes later, Bayern caught Plzen on the counter attack with Goretzka carrying the ball through the centre of midfield before laying off to Gnabry who slotted home off the inside of the post.
Any slight doubts about the outcome were settled on 21 minutes. Mane got a fortunate deflection off a defender in the build-up, however it was his pace and anticipation which saw him race onto the loose ball before scoring at the near post.
Musiala then had a goal ruled out for offside, but it was soon 4-0 just after the break when Sane raced onto a lofted through ball from Mane, controlled it with the outside of his left foot and struck it past Plzen goalkeeper Marian Tvrdon.
The strike took Sane's goal tally to four in three Champions League fixtures.
Before the hour it was five for Bayern, Goretzka again the provider from midfield with a through ball that Choupo-Moting, newly on as a substitute, curled in via the post from 15 yards.
Bayern continue to underwhelm domestically - Julian Nagelsmann's side sit third in the Bundesliga, behind surprise pacemakers Union Berlin and Freiburg.
However in Europe, from what looked a difficult group also featuring Barcelona and Inter Milan, they are living up to their billing as one of the tournament favourites.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 40Mazraoui
- 2UpamecanoSubstituted forPavardat 72'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 19DaviesSubstituted forStanisicat 45'minutes
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 73'minutes
- 38Gravenberch
- 10SanéSubstituted forTelat 58'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 45'minutes
- 17Mané
- 7Gnabry
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Sabitzer
- 26Ulreich
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
Viktoria Plzen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Tvrdon
- 44Holík
- 2HejdaSubstituted forTijaniat 63'minutes
- 4Pernica
- 24Havel
- 23Kalvach
- 99N'Diaye
- 10KopicSubstituted forJirkaat 58'minutes
- 88VlkanovaSubstituted forJemelkaat 45'minutes
- 18MosqueraSubstituted forPilarat 85'minutes
- 15ChoryBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBasseyat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tijani
- 6Pilar
- 9Kliment
- 16Jedlicka
- 21Jemelka
- 25Cermák
- 36Stanek
- 77Jirka
- 90Bassey
- Referee:
- Nikola Dabanovic
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Viktoria Plzen 0.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marián Tvrdon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Václav Pilar replaces Jhon Mosquera.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fortune Bassey (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jhon Mosquera (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Jhon Mosquera (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Modou N'Diaye (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mohamed Tijani.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a through ball.
Player of the match
ManéSadio Mané
Bayern Munich
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameManéAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number10Player nameSanéAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number7Player nameGnabryAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number42Player nameMusialaAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number19Player nameDaviesAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number2Player nameUpamecanoAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number8Player nameGoretzkaAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number13Player nameChoupo-MotingAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number5Player namePavardAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number4Player namede LigtAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number38Player nameGravenberchAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number18Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number1Player nameNeuerAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number40Player nameMazraouiAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number44Player nameStanisicAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number39Player nameTelAverage rating
6.66
Viktoria Plzen
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameChoryAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number18Player nameMosqueraAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number10Player nameKopicAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number24Player nameHavelAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number23Player nameKalvachAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number88Player nameVlkanovaAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number99Player nameN'DiayeAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number4Player namePernicaAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number21Player nameJemelkaAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number44Player nameHolíkAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number6Player namePilarAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number2Player nameHejdaAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number13Player nameTvrdonAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number90Player nameBasseyAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number3Player nameTijaniAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number77Player nameJirkaAverage rating
4.26