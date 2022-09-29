Last updated on .From the section Football

West Brom have decided to switch to navy shorts for their women's home kit to avoid the impact of period anxiety

West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods.

They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players.

Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety for athletes on their period with worries about leaking on top of any potential physical symptoms.

The issue was also raised by England's Beth Mead during Euro 2022. external-link

"It's great that the club are supporting our change to navy shorts," captain Hannah George said.

"Representing the club professionally and looking smart in the kit is really important to us.

"This change will help us to focus on our performance without added concerns or anxiety."

Jenny Sugarman, head coach of West Brom, who play in the northern division of the FA Women's National League, added: "It's our job as staff to find every percentage point we can to support our players to perform at their best.

"It's another sign of the continued integration of the women's team across the club and recognition of a progressive and inclusive culture."

Many sports traditionally wear white clothing, such as tennis at Wimbledon and Test cricket, with the dress code the same for both men and women.

In June, British tennis player Heather Watson told BBC Sport that although she enjoyed having the chance to wear white at Wimbledon, she has to "plan my period around it".

And during the summer's European Championships, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith called for more research into the effects of periods on performance after she pulled up with cramp during a race.