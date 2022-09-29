Transfer rumours: Neves, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport)
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish)
Newcastle United have Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 25, and his Belgium international team-mate Youri Tielemans, 25, in their sights for 2023. (90 min)
A Premier League all-star side could play combined teams from rival leagues such as La Liga or the Bundesliga under plans being considered by club executives. (Times - subscription required)
Aston Villa have no intention of letting Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, leave in January with Manchester United among the clubs interested in him. (Football Insider)
Manchester United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, and could make a move during the January transfer window. (Football Transfers)
Tottenham's Italian manager Antonio Conte, 53, has dismissed reports linking with him with a return to Juventus as "disrespectful" and insists he is very happy at Spurs. (Evening Standard)
Brighton are planning to hold contract talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 23. (Athletic - subscription required)
Newcastle United are close to signing 18-year-old Australia forward Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners, with terms agreed between the clubs. (Chronicle)
Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Chile and Universidad de Chile midfielder Dario Osorio, with Brighton, Brentford, Leicester and Wolves also admirers of the 18-year-old. (90min)
Liverpool are weighing up a January move for Egypt and Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel with Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest also on the 21-year-old's trail. (90min)
Juventus face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, AC Milan and Barcelona for the signature of Spain forward Marco Asensio after the 26-year-old declined a contract extension with Real Madrid. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
