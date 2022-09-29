Last updated on .From the section Football

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) external-link

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Newcastle United have Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 25, and his Belgium international team-mate Youri Tielemans, 25, in their sights for 2023. (90 min) external-link

A Premier League all-star side could play combined teams from rival leagues such as La Liga or the Bundesliga under plans being considered by club executives. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa have no intention of letting Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, leave in January with Manchester United among the clubs interested in him. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, and could make a move during the January transfer window. (Football Transfers) external-link

Tottenham's Italian manager Antonio Conte, 53, has dismissed reports linking with him with a return to Juventus as "disrespectful" and insists he is very happy at Spurs. (Evening Standard) external-link

Brighton are planning to hold contract talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 23. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United are close to signing 18-year-old Australia forward Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners, with terms agreed between the clubs. (Chronicle) external-link

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Chile and Universidad de Chile midfielder Dario Osorio, with Brighton, Brentford, Leicester and Wolves also admirers of the 18-year-old. (90min) external-link

Liverpool are weighing up a January move for Egypt and Pyramids winger Ibrahim Adel with Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest also on the 21-year-old's trail. (90min) external-link

Juventus face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, AC Milan and Barcelona for the signature of Spain forward Marco Asensio after the 26-year-old declined a contract extension with Real Madrid. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

