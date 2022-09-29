Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says it is "embarrassing for everybody" that a banana was thrown at Richarlison during a friendly game between Brazil and Tunisia.

The Spurs forward was celebrating a goal when the incident occurred in Paris on Tuesday.

Conte called for a lifetime ban from football for the spectator involved.

"Richy played with the national team, scored a goal and then what happened is incredible," Conte said.

"In 2022 to be witnessing this type of situation is embarrassing for everybody."

Fifa is investigating the incident and said it has a "clear, zero-tolerance stance" against racist behaviour.

"I hope this person can be banned from football for the rest of their life but then it is a situation that is very disappointing to make a comment about this," Conte added.

Following the match, Richarlison tweeted: "As long as it's 'blah blah blah' and they don't punish, it will continue like this.

"[Racism is] happening every day and everywhere. No time bro."

Brazil had posed with an anti-racism banner prior to kick-off and the team lined up with a message that read: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirts."

In a statement, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said it "reinforced its position to combat racism" and "repudiates any display of prejudice".

Tottenham also condemned the the abuse and offered Richarlison support: "This has no place in football, or anywhere. We stand with you, Richy."