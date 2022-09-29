Kevin Hetherington played over 230 league games for Queen of the South, over two spells

Kevin Hetherington is urging athletes experiencing what may be neurological issues to persist with seeking help.

At 58, the former Ayr United and Queen of the South defender has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy "due to years of playing football".

Hetherington, who played for 16 years, was 55 when he first encountered problems.

"The doctors kept saying I was too young to have Alzheimer's," he said.

"But I kept pushing to get more appointments. Go and get it checked. If you know you're not right, don't let them fob you off.

"When I was eventually diagnosed, the doctor said it's like a boxer, taking so many blows to the head, and if I'd left it another five years they wouldn't have been able to do anything for me."

Hetherington first began to suffer from blurred vision and had trouble in his hands and neck, along with feeling unbalanced while walking. He was making mistakes at work as a steel buyer and was getting short-tempered and agitated.

A series of inconclusive MRI scans followed before a CT scan revealed the extent of the damage to his brain.

"It took about 16 months to really get to the bottom of it," he told BBC Scotland. "I was scoring above average in memory tests and people were saying it was Covid-related anxiety, but I've never been stressed in my life.

"The hardest thing has been losing my driving license.

"There's no cure for it, but I've been taking dementia tablets for six months and I'm a lot calmer than I was."

Dumfries-born Hetherington, who captained Queen of the South and had a spell as player-manager at Annan Athletic, described himself as a "no nonsense defender".

"I was quite small for a centre-back and I was constantly getting elbows in the face, broken noses, split eyes, you name it. I never thought of the consequences."

Research at Glasgow University found that former professional footballers are three and a half times more likely to die of dementia than people of the same age range in the general population.

The Scottish FA has banned heading for under 12s, while it is considered a "low coaching priority" for those aged 12-15.

Since March, all SPFL teams have been permitted to make up to two additional concussion substitutes when a head injury is sustained or suspected.

"It was always be part of football, but they've got to keep looking at ways to try and reduce head knocks, in training certainly," added Hetherington. "And the more people that talk about their experiences, the more others will benefit."