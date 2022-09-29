Aaron Hayden came through Wolverhampton Wanderers' academy before going on to Carlisle and then, in 2021, Wrexham

Defender Aaron Hayden says one of Wrexham's motivations this year is ensuring National League opponents cannot mock their new-found fame.

Wrexham have been catapulted into the limelight following the release of the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

It has attracted a global audience and Hayden says they do not want to provide envious rivals with ammunition.

"They haven't said anything yet - but we haven't given anyone an opportunity to," Hayden said.

"People can't make fun when they're losing so it's important we continue doing that."

Wrexham have dropped just two points since last month's release of a series that captures the story of the North Wales club's Hollywood takeover from actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

With just one defeat in their opening 10 games, Phil Parkinson's side sit one point off leaders Chesterfield having missed out on promotion in last season's play-offs.

If - by and large - the same squad have been tasked with achieving a return to the EFL after a 15-year absence, the documentary has seen a big change off it.

The Racecourse outfit recently revealed that merchandise sales have increased by 600% compared to last year, while the club's social media following is expected to break through the 1m mark soon as the profile continues to grow.

As well as the A-list duo, cameras have followed staff, fans and players at the club. Hayden is among those in focus, with recent episodes showing his routines at home ahead of a big game, including a self-trimmed haircut.

"Not everyone knew I cut my own hair so I guess it shows I was doing a good job of it!" says the 25-year-old, who was among the scorers in last weekend's 6-0 win over Torquay.

"Overall, I think the documentary's good for the club; it gives a different insight on how the club is run and the players. Maybe people can see we're not just footballers, we have lives off the pitch."

Despite the lenses being trained on the team again this term ready for a second series, Hayden says that the dressing room is determined to keep focus, and that "we've shown we've continued to keep our standards high despite everything that's going on around the club".

Future episodes from the first series will showcase the club's painful end to last term, Parkinson's side missing out on automatic promotion on the final day of the season, before then being beaten by Grimsby in the final minute of extra time of their home play-off semi-final.

Former Carlisle man Hayden, who is among a number in the squad persuaded to drop out of the EFL to sign for Wrexham, says it meant a tough summer but with no regrets over stepping into non-league at the Racecourse.

"I never took it as a given we would get out of the league last year, I had told myself the reality of the situation and that it wouldn't be easy," he says.

"But there are a lot of high-quality players in this side, players with high standards and a lot of experience and I think I've improved because of that.

"I think I'm a much better player than when I first joined and, as a team, we are showing that cohesion comes with time and it's only getting better.

"We're not the finished article yet, we've still got things to improve on, but we're getting there.

"It's been such a beneficial time in my career and I'm really looking forward to achieving what I came here to do."