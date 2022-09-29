Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Conor McCarthy came on as a 66th-minute substitute during Barnsley's 3-1 win against Charlton Athletic

Barnsley defender Conor McCarthy will be out for about nine months having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The 24-year-old picked up the injury shortly after coming on as a substitute in Saturday's win against Charlton.

Centre-back McCarthy joined the Tykes from St Mirren in the summer and has made 11 appearances.

"He did it with 20 minutes to go but managed to play the rest of the game," boss Michael Duff told BBC Sheffield.

"He reported a bit of a sore knee afterwards, had a scan on Tuesday and he's totally ruptured his ACL. Unfortunately he's out for the season.

"He's got incredibly strong quads, you can actually get away with it if they're strong enough. He's gone to chest the ball to one of our players and as a lad's pushed him in the back he's just planted his foot.

"It's a huge blow for him and us. He's finding his feet at a new football club, he's had to step up and he's disappointed."