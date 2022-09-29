David Martindale says Livingston would have been more comfortable if Rangers had been part of a discussed solution to the new TV deal

Manager David Martindale has explained Livingston's initial reluctance to sign off on the SPFL's new £150m broadcast deal with Sky Sports, saying he would have preferred all-club accordance.

With Rangers voicing opposition, the league body submitted a resolution to change voting on the matter from a unanimous outcome to 11-1 and the agreement was finalised on Tuesday.

"I think, when you are making such a big decision, it's imperative that all clubs are singing from the same hymn sheet," Martindale said.

"You won't get everybody agreeing on everything, which is fair enough, but we are big enough to sit round a table and get our heads together and work out a solution.

"We believed, if you don't get the vote to go your way, you don't just change the resolution to suit that. That's where we were coming from."

The new agreement for 2025-29 will increase the amount of live top-flight games shown per season from the current 48 to 60.

Clubs will also be able to sell pay-per-view streams of up to five home league games, subject to conditions.

Rangers have concerns over why the contract was not put out to tender.

Livingston have around 1,000 season-ticket holders and are heavily reliant on the SPFL's commercial revenue.

"Do I think it's a good deal?" Martindale said. "I think it's an okay deal. It could become a good deal if they take the extra quota of games. It helps us because it gives us a structured budget to work to.

"If you look at the current cost of living, the next 12 months look like they are going to be really hard for people, so it's good to get a bit of security.

"Most clubs wanted the Sky deal and we were happy to back that. You have to do what's best for the collective. If we all talked about our clubs individually, we probably wouldn't get very far.

"At times, the SPFL are in a no-win situation. We can all criticise, but it's very hard when you are not part of the process in the corridors of power and dealing with these big broadcasters.

"They have to do what they think is right for the group, but the way they went about it, I think it would have been better if we had come to a decision together rather than changing the resolution."