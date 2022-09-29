Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Smith Rowe made his England debut in a 5-0 win against Albania in November 2021

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has had surgery on a groin injury and the club hope he will return to training during December.

The 22-year-old has made four brief substitute outings this season.

In the last of those, which was a defeat at Manchester United, he suffered "a significant setback".

"In recent months, Emile Smith Rowe has been experiencing discomfort in his groin, which has limited his training and match appearances," said Arsenal.

"Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 4 September, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

"This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile's rehabilitation programme is already under way.

"We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December."