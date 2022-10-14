Kirsty Hanson has started both of Aston Villa's victories in the WSL this season

Women's Super League: Aston Villa v West Ham Venue: Bescot Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland winger Kirsty Hanson is keen to show Manchester United exactly what they are missing during her loan spell at Aston Villa this season.

The 24-year-old joined in the summer after United manager Marc Skinner brought in several new attacking players.

The start of the season couldn't have gone any better for Villa - they have two wins from two in the Women's Super League, while Rachel Daly has been named the league's player of the month and Carla Ward has won the manager's prize.

Villa will look to extend their winning run when they host West Ham on Saturday, and Hanson will be hoping for a third consecutive start for her new team.

"Last season I didn't have as many minutes as I wanted," she told BBC Sport.

"I was training hard and well every week but I'm 24 and now they have brought in more experienced forwards again. I would fight very hard to get into the starting XI, I don't mind that - but minutes are important and I'm in a crucial part of my career so I want to push on."

Last season she started six games in 17 appearances in all competitions for United.

"I want to enjoy my football again. I think that's what I maybe lost a bit. I spoke to Marc [Skinner] and he thought I was a brilliant player but my confidence was maybe one of my downfalls."

Asked if there was an incentive to prove herself to United this season, Hanson said: "I think so. I just want to prove I am a good player.

"I played with a lot of good players [at Manchester United] and sometimes I got pushed out of the limelight a bit but I want to show to everyone I am a good player and should be playing regularly."

Hanson's first game for her new club came against rivals Manchester City, which Villa won 4-3.

"I'm a Manchester United fan too so it felt even better. None of us were worried even when we went behind. We just had this belief that we could beat Man City."

'It will improve me and challenge me'

Villa fought off interest from other clubs to secure the loan agreement for Hanson, who says the arrival of the likes of former Everton captain Dan Turner, Euro 2022 winner Daly and France international Kenza Dali at Villa Park were key to her move.

"It's amazing just to link-up with Rachel Daly and Kenza Dali because they are so good," she said. "The movement adds a different thing to my game. I've already come out a bit more confident.

"Most of the time you're training with these players every day. It will definitely improve me and challenge me."

(From left to right) Kirsty Hanson in training with Olivia McLoughlin, Freya Gregory and Rachel Daly at Aston Villa

It has only been a few weeks, but Hanson says she is already seeing the benefit of her loan move.

"If I'm having a bad day or something I don't dwell on it now," said Hanson, adding that being around experienced players like Daly and Turner has "opened my eyes a lot".

She said: "They are always pushing everyone. They always have our backs and I think it's just nice to play with players like that and obviously learn from them. They are really determined."

'I want to push youngsters'

Another influence in Hanson's decision to join was her relationship with Villa boss Carla Ward, who captained her at a young age when the two played together at Sheffield FC in 2016.

"That was my first taste of first team football. She really helped me because I was a young player and she was really positive. It's crazy now she's a manager!" said Hanson.

The Scotland international wants to score goals for Villa but is also keen to support the club's talented young players - teenagers Laura Blindkilde, Freya Gregory and Olivia McLoughlin are regulars in the first-team squad.

"I liked to help those at Manchester United too. They will be the future of Aston Villa so I really want to push them further," said Hanson.

"Hopefully I can do that as well as contribute to goals and assists."