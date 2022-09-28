Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ebony Leckey scored Linfield's winner on 82 minutes at Midgley Park

Linfield came from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Lisburn in Wednesday's Women's Irish Premiership contest.

Lisburn led at the break at Midgley Park after Vivienne McCormack put them ahead after 13 minutes.

However, the Blues got on terms as Emily Reid netted on 62 minutes with Ebony Leckey hitting the winner on 82.

Linfield's win moves them into fourth place in the table - three points ahead of Sion Swifts - although the Tyrone club have a game in hand on the Blues.

Linfield also learned on Wednesday evening that they had been given an Irish Cup semi-final place after Cliftonville's expulsion.

The Blues lost the quarter-final 7-1 but the Irish FA ruled on Wednesday that the Reds had fielded two ineligible players in the game.