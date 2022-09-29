Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 30 September

Airbus UK v Bala Town; 19:45 BST: Bottom of the table Airbus are still winless after midweek defeat at Aberystwyth and without a manager, with the Flintshire side seven points adrift of safety. Colin Caton's Bala, with three wins from their last four league games, are fourth in the table.

The New Saints v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Saints continued their unbeaten start to the season with a big win over Flint in midweek and Craig Harrison's side are three points clear at the top. Newtown, who are 10th in the table, are the only team to have taken points off the Saints this season, holding them to a goalless draw on the opening weekend.

Saturday, 1 October

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 14:30 BST: Cardiff Met have suffered three consecutive defeats, which has seen them drop down to sixth. Ryan Jenkins' side will be looking for a repeat of their impressive 4-0 win at Aberystwyth in August although Anthony Williams' side have won two of their last three league games.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Nomads moved up to third after Tuesday's win at Caernarfon while Haverfordwest's 1-0 win against Cardiff MU sees Tony Pennock's side in seventh spot after the midweek games.

Flint Town United v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Flint's second home game of the season sees them host Penybont in a repeat of last season's play-off semi-final which The Silkmen won on penalties. Penybont were held to a 1-1 draw by Pontypridd United during the week while Flint will be looking to respond after a heavy 6-2 loss against New Saints.

Pontypridd United v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Although Pontypridd secured a point against high flying Penybont on Tuesday they are in the bottom two going into this weekend's round of games. Two successive league defeats have seen Caernarfon down to fifth in the table.