Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been discussed in connection with the Wolves managerial vacancy. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be given every chance to be fit in time for Celtic's Champions League match with Leipzig in Germany. (Sun) external-link

Reo Hatate vows to atone for his part in captain Callum McGregor's red card against Motherwell when Celtic play Leipzig. (Sun) external-link

Hatate says he must learn after his wayward pass almost let Motherwell's Ross Tierney in for an equaliser late in Celtic's 2-1 win, with McGregor committing a professional foul and being dismissed. (Record) external-link

Rangers winger Ryan Kent, in the final year of his contract, is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa and Leeds United. (Record) external-link

A miracle is required for Rangers to win against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, says former Reds forward Michael Owen. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool will be wary of Rangers, says former Premier League player Robert Snodgrass. (Sun) external-link

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano is at a loss to explain his side's shot shyness following their 1-0 defeat by Atalanta as they prepare to face Hearts in the Europa Conference League. (Record) external-link