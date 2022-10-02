Scottish Gossip: Postecoglou, Wolves, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Rangers, Kent
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been discussed in connection with the Wolves managerial vacancy. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be given every chance to be fit in time for Celtic's Champions League match with Leipzig in Germany. (Sun)
Reo Hatate vows to atone for his part in captain Callum McGregor's red card against Motherwell when Celtic play Leipzig. (Sun)
Hatate says he must learn after his wayward pass almost let Motherwell's Ross Tierney in for an equaliser late in Celtic's 2-1 win, with McGregor committing a professional foul and being dismissed. (Record)
Rangers winger Ryan Kent, in the final year of his contract, is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa and Leeds United. (Record)
A miracle is required for Rangers to win against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, says former Reds forward Michael Owen. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Liverpool will be wary of Rangers, says former Premier League player Robert Snodgrass. (Sun)
Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano is at a loss to explain his side's shot shyness following their 1-0 defeat by Atalanta as they prepare to face Hearts in the Europa Conference League. (Record)
Forward Tony Watt insists Scottish Premiership bottom side Dundee United will not get relegated. (Courier - subscription required)