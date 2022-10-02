Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been discussed in connection with the Wolves managerial vacancy. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will be given every chance to be fit in time for Celtic's Champions League match with Leipzig in Germany. (Sun) external-link

Reo Hatate has apologised to captain Callum McGregor after a wayward pass resulted in McGregor's red card in Celtic's 2-1 win over Motherwell. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hatate says he "must learn" after he almost let Motherwell's Ross Tierney in for an equaliser late in Celtic's 2-1 win, with McGregor committing a professional foul and being dismissed. (Record) external-link

Reo Hatate vows to atone for his mistake when Celtic play Leipzig. (Sun) external-link

Rangers winger Ryan Kent, in the final year of his contract, is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa and Leeds United. (Record) external-link

A miracle is required for Rangers to win against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, says former Reds forward Michael Owen. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish believes Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is key to the Ibrox side's chances. (Express) external-link

Liverpool will be wary of Rangers, says former Premier League player Robert Snodgrass. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Snodgrass backs Cammy Devlin to bounce back from his red card in Hearts' 4-0 loss to Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano is at a loss to explain his side's shot shyness following their 1-0 defeat by Atalanta as they prepare to face Hearts in the Europa Conference League. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski aims to beat his counterparts at Celtic and Rangers to the Scottish Premiership's top scorer spot this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Forward Tony Watt insists Scottish Premiership bottom side Dundee United will not get relegated. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Owura Edwards is eager to seize the chance of quick redemption when Ross County face Motherwell on Tuesday following Saturday's loss to Hibernian. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link