Derry City midfielder Ciaron Harkin has suffered a major setback in his return to action having damaged his ACL in training this week.

The 26-year-old has not played since February, when he ruptured his ACL during the Candystripes' win over Shamrock Rovers.

It is likely that the new injury will see the former Coleraine player miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

Derry sit second in the table, five points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.

With five rounds of league fixtures remaining, Ruaidhri Higgins' side must hope that Rovers drop points while the Candystripes win their games, starting with a tough assignment away to St Pat's Athletic on Friday.