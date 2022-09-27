Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wales hope to celebrate again in front of their fans when they face Bosnia-Herzegovina

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw the BBC Sport website and app, pluslive text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wales women are set to break their attendance record for the second time in four weeks.

Wales host Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 6 October in a World Cup play-off match.

The current record home crowd for Wales' women is 12,741, the attendance for their last qualifier, a 0-0 draw with Slovenia on 6 September.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the play-off, with sales on schedule to beat the previous record.

Gemma Grainger's side have broken their previous attendance records twice already in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The attendance for the Slovenia match more than doubled Wales' previous best of 5,445.

Wales' first home game of the campaign was watched by just 1,700 supporters.

Grainger has named record-cap holder Jess Fishlock in the play-off squad, despite her missing the last two group games with injury.

However, another of Wales' key players, Natasha Harding, has been left out for personal reasons and is replaced in the squad by Bristol City's Chloe Bull.