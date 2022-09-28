Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Women's Premiership leaders' 7-1 quarter-final win over Linfield has now been overturned

Cliftonville have been expelled from the Women's Irish Cup after fielding two ineligible players in their 7-1 quarter-final win over Linfield.

The Irish FA ruled that goalkeeper Nicole Adams and midfielder Hannah Doherty were not registered before the competition's 31 July deadline.

Linfield have been awarded the tie although the Women's Premiership leaders can appeal against the verdict.

Glentoran, Sion Swifts and Crusaders are already in the semi-finals.

After Linfield launched a protest saying that the two players had been ineligible for the quarter-final, Cliftonville made a protest of their own, which stated that the Blues had used too many substitutes in the game.

The IFA's Women's Challenge Cup Committee found that Adams and Doherty had registered for the club on 8 August and 10 August respectively.

Adams started the quarter-final against her former club while Doherty came on as a second-half substitute.

The committee ruled this was a breach of Rule 4e, and in accordance with Rule 3 Cliftonville were dismissed from the competition and Linfield reinstated.

Confusion appears to have arisen as the registration deadline for the Challenge Cup on 31 July differed from the end of the women's transfer window, which closed two weeks later on 12 August.

It further found that both clubs had breached the competition's substitutes regulations which permits teams to nominate a maximum of five substitutes, from which only three substitutions can be made.

Linfield were found to have nominated six substitutes and used three, with the Reds having nominated seven and again using three.

The committee fined both clubs £25 for the breaches of the substitutes regulations.