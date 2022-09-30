Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sporting director Ross Wilson says Rangers are a player trading club, not a selling club as he hints summer capture Ben Davies is now up to speed after not having a pre-season before joining from Liverpool. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Wilson says clubs Rangers have faced in European competition are surprised at the money the Glasgow side make from domestic broadcasting. (Record) external-link

Ryan Jack is yet to have discussions with Rangers over a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. (National) external-link

Rangers signed winger Rabbi Matondo "to have more options", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, as he urged players to "prove themselves". (Record) external-link

Former Celtic forward Andy Walker believes Rangers winger Ryan Kent could leave Ibrox in January. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou joked the club's major shareholder Dermot Desmond called him for the first time in a year after the Scottish Premiership's defeat by St Mirren. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou expects Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley to shrug of speculation linking him with Newcastle. (Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson is relieved his international players returned from duty unscathed but is keen to see more of his squad called up by national teams. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Calvin Ramsay is a step closer to making his Liverpool debut following his summer move from Aberdeen. (Sun) external-link