Match ends, Argentina 3, Jamaica 0.
Lionel Messi marked his 100th international win with two goals as Argentina comfortably beat Jamaica in a friendly.
The victory also extended Argentina's unbeaten run to 35, which is two behind Italy's world record of 37.
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez put Lionel Scaloni's side in front after being set up by Lautaro Martinez.
Messi, 35, came on after 56 minutes before stroking in a shot and curling in a free-kick late on.
The Paris St-Germain forward's double - on the back of scoring twice in a win against Honduras - took his tally to 90 goals in what is a record 164 appearances for his country.
The game in New Jersey was Argentina's last before the World Cup.
The two-time World Cup champions, who are among the favourites for this year's tournament, open their campaign in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.
Line-ups
Argentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Martínez
- 4MontielSubstituted forMolinaat 79'minutes
- 13Romero
- 19Otamendi
- 3Tagliafico
- 15Mac AllisterSubstituted forde Paulat 71'minutes
- 18RodríguezSubstituted forFernándezat 55'minutes
- 20Lo Celso
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMartínezat 78'minutes
- 22MartínezSubstituted forMessiat 56'minutes
- 9ÁlvarezSubstituted forCorreaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Armani
- 2Medina
- 5Paredes
- 6Pezzella
- 7de Paul
- 8Almada
- 10Messi
- 12Rulli
- 14Fernández
- 16Correa
- 17Pérez
- 24Correa
- 25Martínez
- 26Molina
Jamaica
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Blake
- 21BrownSubstituted forParrisat 79'minutes
- 17Lowe
- 19Mariappa
- 4Bell
- 7Bailey
- 10MorrisonBooked at 10mins
- 8Johnson
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 18AntonioSubstituted forLoweat 87'minutes
- 11NicholsonSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Topey
- 5Thomas
- 6Tilt
- 9Lowe
- 12Foster
- 13Barnes
- 15Parris
- 16Gray
- 20Howell
- 22Lambert
- 23Waite
- Referee:
- Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Argentina 3, Jamaica 0.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.
Attempt missed. Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 3, Jamaica 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Jamaica).
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Jamal Lowe replaces Michail Antonio.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 2, Jamaica 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Bailey (Jamaica).
Attempt saved. Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Bailey (Jamaica).
Substitution
Substitution, Jamaica. Kaheem Parris replaces Javain Brown because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Nahuel Molina replaces Gonzalo Montiel.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Joaquín Correa replaces Julián Álvarez.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Lisandro Martínez replaces Ángel Di María.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Argentina).