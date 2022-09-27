Close menu
International Friendlies
ArgentinaArgentina3JamaicaJamaica0

Argentina: Lionel Messi scores twice against Jamaica in 100th international win

Lionel Messi
Messi has scored nine goals in his last three games for Argentina

Lionel Messi marked his 100th international win with two goals as Argentina comfortably beat Jamaica in a friendly.

The victory also extended Argentina's unbeaten run to 35, which is two behind Italy's world record of 37.

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez put Lionel Scaloni's side in front after being set up by Lautaro Martinez.

Messi, 35, came on after 56 minutes before stroking in a shot and curling in a free-kick late on.

The Paris St-Germain forward's double - on the back of scoring twice in a win against Honduras - took his tally to 90 goals in what is a record 164 appearances for his country.

The game in New Jersey was Argentina's last before the World Cup.

The two-time World Cup champions, who are among the favourites for this year's tournament, open their campaign in Qatar against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Martínez
  • 4MontielSubstituted forMolinaat 79'minutes
  • 13Romero
  • 19Otamendi
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 15Mac AllisterSubstituted forde Paulat 71'minutes
  • 18RodríguezSubstituted forFernándezat 55'minutes
  • 20Lo Celso
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMartínezat 78'minutes
  • 22MartínezSubstituted forMessiat 56'minutes
  • 9ÁlvarezSubstituted forCorreaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 2Medina
  • 5Paredes
  • 6Pezzella
  • 7de Paul
  • 8Almada
  • 10Messi
  • 12Rulli
  • 14Fernández
  • 16Correa
  • 17Pérez
  • 24Correa
  • 25Martínez
  • 26Molina

Jamaica

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Blake
  • 21BrownSubstituted forParrisat 79'minutes
  • 17Lowe
  • 19Mariappa
  • 4Bell
  • 7Bailey
  • 10MorrisonBooked at 10mins
  • 8Johnson
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 18AntonioSubstituted forLoweat 87'minutes
  • 11NicholsonSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Topey
  • 5Thomas
  • 6Tilt
  • 9Lowe
  • 12Foster
  • 13Barnes
  • 15Parris
  • 16Gray
  • 20Howell
  • 22Lambert
  • 23Waite
Referee:
Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamJamaica
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 3, Jamaica 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 3, Jamaica 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Argentina 3, Jamaica 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Jamaica).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Jamaica. Jamal Lowe replaces Michail Antonio.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Argentina 2, Jamaica 0. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

  10. Post update

    Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Leon Bailey (Jamaica).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.

  14. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Leon Bailey (Jamaica).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Jamaica. Kaheem Parris replaces Javain Brown because of an injury.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Nahuel Molina replaces Gonzalo Montiel.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Joaquín Correa replaces Julián Álvarez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Lisandro Martínez replaces Ángel Di María.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lionel Messi (Argentina).

