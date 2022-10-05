Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United19:45MillwallMillwall
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd127322071324
2Norwich127321810824
3Reading127141416-222
4QPR126331712521
5Burnley114611811718
6Blackburn126061315-218
7Sunderland124531611517
8Watford114521511417
9Luton124531613317
10Wigan104421111016
11Bristol City124352018215
12Swansea114341314-115
13Cardiff12435912-315
14Rotherham10352128414
15Preston1127234-113
16Birmingham11344911-213
17Millwall114161216-413
18Stoke113351115-412
19Blackpool123361016-612
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom111731717010
22Middlesbrough112451316-310
23Huddersfield112271319-68
24Coventry9144813-57
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport