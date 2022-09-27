Last updated on .From the section Scotland

So Scotland have defied the odds to clinch a place among the second pot of seeds for the Euro 2024 qualification draw.

And, more importantly, they will now avoid yet another couple of games with Israel. Yaldi.

The top two earn places in Germany automatically and Scotland are guaranteed a play-off place should things go awry. So who would you want in the group when the balls are plucked on Sunday, 9 October?