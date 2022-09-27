Close menu
International Friendlies
BrazilBrazil5TunisiaTunisia1

Richarlison: Brazil condemn racist abuse of Tottenham forward in Paris

Last updated on .From the section Football

Richarlison
Several objects including a banana were thrown at Richarlison after he scored for Brazil

Brazil have condemned the racist abuse of Richarlison after the forward had a banana and other objects thrown at him in their 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia.

The incident took place after the Tottenham striker celebrated scoring Brazil's second goal in Paris.

In a statement the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said it "reinforced its position to combat racism" and "repudiates any display of prejudice".

Brazil had posed with an anti-racism banner prior to kick-off.

The team lined up with a message that read, 'Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirts'.

In a separate statement, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: "Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be tolerated."

View more on twitter

Richarlison's goal had restored Brazil's lead after Montassar Talbi cancelled out Raphinha's opener.

Neymar added a penalty before Raphinha claimed his second goal of the evening and Pedro wrapped up the scoring after Tunisia had Dylan Bronn sent off.

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Alisson
  • 2Danilo
  • 4MarquinhosSubstituted forIbañez da Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 3Thiago Silva
  • 6TellesSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 65'minutes
  • 5Casemiro
  • 8FredSubstituted forRodrygoat 79'minutes
  • 19RaphinhaSubstituted fordos Santosat 65'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 21mins
  • 7Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 45'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAbreu dos Santosat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11de Barros Ribeiro
  • 12Pereira da Silva
  • 13Ibañez da Silva
  • 14Militão
  • 15Fabinho
  • 16Lodi dos Santos
  • 18dos Santos
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 21Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 22Silva Nascimento
  • 23Ederson
  • 24Firmino
  • 25Abreu dos Santos
  • 26Rodrygo

Tunisia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Dahmen
  • 20DrägerSubstituted forSlitiat 81'minutes
  • 6BronnBooked at 42mins
  • 3Talbi
  • 9Ben Ouanes
  • 18ChaaleliSubstituted forKhazriat 62'minutes
  • 17Skhiri
  • 28LaïdouniBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMejbriat 90'minutes
  • 25SlimaneSubstituted forValeryat 81'minutes
  • 19JaziriBooked at 20minsSubstituted forGhandriat 45'minutes
  • 7MsakniBooked at 54minsSubstituted forKhenissiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Debchi
  • 2Ifa
  • 5Ghandri
  • 8Khaoui
  • 10Khazri
  • 11Khenissi
  • 12Maâloul
  • 13Sassi
  • 14Mejbri
  • 15Rekik
  • 22Saïd
  • 23Sliti
  • 24Kaib
  • 26El Djebali
  • 27Jebali
  • 29Ltaief
  • 30Valery
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brazil 5, Tunisia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brazil 5, Tunisia 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Brazil).

  5. Post update

    Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Hannibal Mejbri replaces Aïssa Laïdouni.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nader Ghandri (Tunisia).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rodrygo (Brazil).

  11. Post update

    Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Brazil).

  13. Post update

    Yan Valery (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Yan Valery replaces Anis Slimane.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Naïm Sliti replaces Mohamed Dräger.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Pedro (Brazil).

  17. Post update

    Nader Ghandri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Rodrygo replaces Fred.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brazil. Ibañez replaces Marquinhos.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Brazil. Neymar tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

