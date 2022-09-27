Match ends, Brazil 5, Tunisia 1.
Brazil have condemned the racist abuse of Richarlison after the forward had a banana and other objects thrown at him in their 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia.
The incident took place after the Tottenham striker celebrated scoring Brazil's second goal in Paris.
In a statement the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said it "reinforced its position to combat racism" and "repudiates any display of prejudice".
Brazil had posed with an anti-racism banner prior to kick-off.
The team lined up with a message that read, 'Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirts'.
In a separate statement, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: "Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be tolerated."
Richarlison's goal had restored Brazil's lead after Montassar Talbi cancelled out Raphinha's opener.
Neymar added a penalty before Raphinha claimed his second goal of the evening and Pedro wrapped up the scoring after Tunisia had Dylan Bronn sent off.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Alisson
- 2Danilo
- 4MarquinhosSubstituted forIbañez da Silvaat 78'minutes
- 3Thiago Silva
- 6TellesSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 65'minutes
- 5Casemiro
- 8FredSubstituted forRodrygoat 79'minutes
- 19RaphinhaSubstituted fordos Santosat 65'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 21mins
- 7Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 45'minutes
- 9RicharlisonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAbreu dos Santosat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 11de Barros Ribeiro
- 12Pereira da Silva
- 13Ibañez da Silva
- 14Militão
- 15Fabinho
- 16Lodi dos Santos
- 18dos Santos
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 22Silva Nascimento
- 23Ederson
- 24Firmino
- 25Abreu dos Santos
- 26Rodrygo
Tunisia
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Dahmen
- 20DrägerSubstituted forSlitiat 81'minutes
- 6BronnBooked at 42mins
- 3Talbi
- 9Ben Ouanes
- 18ChaaleliSubstituted forKhazriat 62'minutes
- 17Skhiri
- 28LaïdouniBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMejbriat 90'minutes
- 25SlimaneSubstituted forValeryat 81'minutes
- 19JaziriBooked at 20minsSubstituted forGhandriat 45'minutes
- 7MsakniBooked at 54minsSubstituted forKhenissiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Debchi
- 2Ifa
- 5Ghandri
- 8Khaoui
- 10Khazri
- 11Khenissi
- 12Maâloul
- 13Sassi
- 14Mejbri
- 15Rekik
- 22Saïd
- 23Sliti
- 24Kaib
- 26El Djebali
- 27Jebali
- 29Ltaief
- 30Valery
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 5, Tunisia 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Danilo (Brazil).
Post update
Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Hannibal Mejbri replaces Aïssa Laïdouni.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar following a set piece situation.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nader Ghandri (Tunisia).
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Brazil).
Post update
Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Brazil).
Post update
Yan Valery (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Yan Valery replaces Anis Slimane.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Naïm Sliti replaces Mohamed Dräger.
Post update
Foul by Pedro (Brazil).
Post update
Nader Ghandri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Rodrygo replaces Fred.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Ibañez replaces Marquinhos.
Post update
Offside, Brazil. Neymar tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.