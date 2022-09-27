Last updated on .From the section Football

Several objects including a banana were thrown at Richarlison after he scored for Brazil

Brazil have condemned the racist abuse of Richarlison after the forward had a banana and other objects thrown at him in their 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia.

The incident took place after the Tottenham striker celebrated scoring Brazil's second goal in Paris.

In a statement the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said it "reinforced its position to combat racism" and "repudiates any display of prejudice".

Brazil had posed with an anti-racism banner prior to kick-off.

The team lined up with a message that read, 'Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirts'.

In a separate statement, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: "Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be tolerated."

Richarlison's goal had restored Brazil's lead after Montassar Talbi cancelled out Raphinha's opener.

Neymar added a penalty before Raphinha claimed his second goal of the evening and Pedro wrapped up the scoring after Tunisia had Dylan Bronn sent off.