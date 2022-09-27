Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Czech Republic have been relegated from the top tier of the Nations League after losing away to Switzerland.

Switzerland only needed a draw to stay in League A and led 2-0 thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Breel Embolo.

But the Czechs battled hard as West Ham's Vladimir Coufal hit a post before Patrik Schick pulled a goal back.

Another West Ham player, Tomas Soucek, had a penalty saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer and Jan Kuchta also hit the woodwork for the visitors.

The win means Switzerland finished third in Group A2, with Spain winning the section and advancing to the four-nation finals tournament next June thanks to a dramatic 1-0 away win over Portugal.

The Czech Republic join Austria, England and Wales in dropping down to League B in 2024-25.

Former Stoke City and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri (centre) featured in Switzerland's win over Czech Republic