UEFA Nations League - Group A2
PortugalPortugal0SpainSpain1

Portugal 0-1 Spain: Alvaro Morata late winner takes Spain through to Nations League Finals

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alvaro Morata
Match-winner Alvaro Morata played for Chelsea between 2017 and 2020 and is now playing for Juventus

Alvaro Morata grabbed a dramatic winner as Spain beat Portugal in Braga to qualify for the Nations League Finals.

The ex-Chelsea striker scored in the 88th minute from close range after Nico Williams headed the ball into his path.

Portugal only needed a point to advance and had chances to score but Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo both missed.

Spain will be joined in June's finals by Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands, who are expected to host all the games.

Bruno Fernandes
Portugal, whose side included Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, won the first Nations League in 2019

Portugal began the night top of Group A2 and will be wondering just how they failed to book their place at next summer's four-nation tournament.

They had won the inaugural competition in 2018-19 and were the better team for most of the match in northern Portugal.

An excellent pass from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was collected by Jota, who shot at goal but was denied by a fine one-handed save by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

The hosts continued to create the better opportunities with Fernandes hitting the side-netting and Ronaldo having a shot blocked by Simon early in the second half.

Substitute Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, made a difference for Spain and twice had efforts saved by Diogo Costa.

But the Portugal goalkeeper was beaten with only two minutes remaining when Williams' header went past him with Morata hooking the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Spain were runners-up in the Nations League Finals in 2021 and now have a chance to win the tournament in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo had chances to score a goal to take Portugal to the Nations League Finals but could not convert the opportunities

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Meireles da Costa
  • 20Cancelo
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 13Danilo
  • 5Tavares MendesBooked at 83mins
  • 18NevesSubstituted forSequeiraat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 78'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 46minsSubstituted forJoão Márioat 73'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 21JotaSubstituted forVitinhaat 79'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Dalot
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 6Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 9da Luz Horta
  • 11Nunes
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 16Vitinha
  • 17João Mário
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 23Sequeira

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 20CarvajalBooked at 55mins
  • 12GuillamónBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBusquetsat 45'minutes
  • 4Torres
  • 14Gayà
  • 19SolerSubstituted forGonzálezat 60'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 8KokeSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 60'minutes
  • 11TorresSubstituted forWilliamsat 73'minutes
  • 7Morata
  • 22SarabiaSubstituted forPinoat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Williams
  • 3Iglesias
  • 5Busquets
  • 6Llorente
  • 9Páez Gavira
  • 10Asensio
  • 13Raya
  • 15Pino
  • 17Llorente
  • 18Alba
  • 21González
Referee:
Daniele Orsato
Attendance:
28,196

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 0, Spain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 0, Spain 1.

  3. Booking

    João Félix (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    José Gayà (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by João Félix (Portugal).

  6. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain).

  7. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Pedri tries a through ball, but Nico Williams is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. João Félix replaces Rúben Neves.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 0, Spain 1. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nico Williams with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).

  14. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nico Williams (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  16. Booking

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).

  19. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).

