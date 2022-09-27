Match ends, Portugal 0, Spain 1.
Alvaro Morata grabbed a dramatic winner as Spain beat Portugal in Braga to qualify for the Nations League Finals.
The ex-Chelsea striker scored in the 88th minute from close range after Nico Williams headed the ball into his path.
Portugal only needed a point to advance and had chances to score but Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo both missed.
Spain will be joined in June's finals by Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands, who are expected to host all the games.
Portugal began the night top of Group A2 and will be wondering just how they failed to book their place at next summer's four-nation tournament.
They had won the inaugural competition in 2018-19 and were the better team for most of the match in northern Portugal.
An excellent pass from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was collected by Jota, who shot at goal but was denied by a fine one-handed save by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.
The hosts continued to create the better opportunities with Fernandes hitting the side-netting and Ronaldo having a shot blocked by Simon early in the second half.
Substitute Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, made a difference for Spain and twice had efforts saved by Diogo Costa.
But the Portugal goalkeeper was beaten with only two minutes remaining when Williams' header went past him with Morata hooking the ball into the roof of the net from close range.
Spain were runners-up in the Nations League Finals in 2021 and now have a chance to win the tournament in June.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Meireles da Costa
- 20Cancelo
- 4Rúben Dias
- 13Danilo
- 5Tavares MendesBooked at 83mins
- 18NevesSubstituted forSequeiraat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 78'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 46minsSubstituted forJoão Márioat 73'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 21JotaSubstituted forVitinhaat 79'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Dalot
- 3Embaló Djaló
- 6Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 9da Luz Horta
- 11Nunes
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 16Vitinha
- 17João Mário
- 19Mário Rui
- 23Sequeira
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 20CarvajalBooked at 55mins
- 12GuillamónBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBusquetsat 45'minutes
- 4Torres
- 14Gayà
- 19SolerSubstituted forGonzálezat 60'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 8KokeSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 60'minutes
- 11TorresSubstituted forWilliamsat 73'minutes
- 7Morata
- 22SarabiaSubstituted forPinoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 2Williams
- 3Iglesias
- 5Busquets
- 6Llorente
- 9Páez Gavira
- 10Asensio
- 13Raya
- 15Pino
- 17Llorente
- 18Alba
- 21González
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 28,196
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 0, Spain 1.
Booking
João Félix (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Gayà (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by João Félix (Portugal).
Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Offside, Spain. Pedri tries a through ball, but Nico Williams is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Félix replaces Rúben Neves.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 0, Spain 1. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nico Williams with a headed pass.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nico Williams (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Booking
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).