Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B4
NorwayNorway0SerbiaSerbia0

Norway v Serbia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nyland
  • 14Ryerson
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 15Östigard
  • 5Meling
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 16Aursnes
  • 8Berge
  • 19Sørloth
  • 9Haaland
  • 11Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 3Ajer
  • 4Gregersen
  • 6Berg
  • 7Brynhildsen
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Zachariassen
  • 20Dæhli
  • 22Pedersen
  • 23Strand Larsen

Serbia

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Milinkovic-Savic
  • 5Veljkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 2Pavlovic
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 8Ilic
  • 17Kostic
  • 10Tadic
  • 9Mitrovic
  • 18Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Mladenovic
  • 4Babic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 11Jovic
  • 12Ilic
  • 15Erakovic
  • 19Masovic
  • 20Terzic
  • 21Djuricic
  • 22Lazovic
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).

  2. Post update

    Sander Berge (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leo Östigard (Norway) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Sasa Lukic.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Serbia. Strahinja Pavlovic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands6510146816
2Belgium6312118310
3Poland6213612-67
4Wales6015611-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy632187111
2Hungary631285310
3Germany614111927
4England6033410-63

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan641186213
2Azerbaijan631274310
3Slovakia621356-17
4Belarus603337-43

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway632175211
2Serbia6321115611
3Slovenia613259-46
4Sweden6114610-44

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101631316
2Bulgaria623110829
3North Macedonia62137707
4Gibraltar6015318-151

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze632188011
2Finland62228628
3Montenegro62136607
4Romania621368-27

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia4400102812
2Malta42025416
3San Marino400409-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel42208628
2Iceland40405504
3Albania402235-22
4Football Union of Russia00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey64111851313
2Luxembourg632197211
3Faroe Islands6222710-38
4Lithuania6015214-121

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia6411125713
2Moldova6411106413
3Andorra622267-18
4Liechtenstein6006111-100

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland6411115613
2Ukraine6321104611
3R. of Ireland61235505
4Armenia6114214-124

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece650181715
2Kosovo621367-17
3Cyprus613237-46
4Northern Ireland612368-25

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal6321112911
2Spain62317529
3Switzerland621348-47
4Czech Rep6123411-75
5TBC00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641186213
2Denmark640295412
3France612357-25
4Austria6114610-44
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories