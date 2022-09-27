Norway v Serbia

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
NorwayNorway0SerbiaSerbia0
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 3-4-1-2
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
Sander Berge (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leo Östigard (Norway) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Aursnes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Sasa Lukic.
Offside, Serbia. Strahinja Pavlovic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
