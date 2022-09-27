Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Toni Duggan re-joined Everton on a two-year deal in July 2021

Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season.

The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year.

Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona.

Revealing the news of her pregnancy on social media, the England player wrote: "Exciting news. We are so happy to announce we are having a baby!!"

She added: "While my own little team is growing, I'll still be supporting my other one, Everton Women - who have been so supportive."

A statement from Everton read: "Toni will be supported by Everton's medical staff in the coming months as she continues light training.

"However, she will not feature in fixtures for the remainder of the 2022-23 season as she prepares for the arrival of her first child."