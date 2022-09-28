Close menu
Women's Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Ajax WomenAjax Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1

Ajax 0-1 Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema scores to send Arsenal through

Vivianne Miedema
Arsenal reached the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League last season

Arsenal are through to the group stage of the Women's Champions League after Vivianne Miedema's goal gave them victory over Ajax.

With the Gunners held to a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park in the first leg of the second-round qualifier, they had to win in Amsterdam to progress.

Miedema fired into the bottom corner in the second half to set Arsenal on their way, although Ajax carried a threat.

The hosts enjoyed a spell of pressure late on, which made for a nervy ending.

It was a slow start to the match, which took place after officials and ground staff had to adjust the height of the goalposts, which were found to be uneven before kick-off.

Jonas Eidevall's visitors were not as fluent as they have been so far in the Women's Super League this season and were often sloppy in possession.

Fresh from their victory over rivals Tottenham, Arsenal were hoping to put in a similar performance to keep their European hopes alive.

But it was Ajax who had the first chances of the night when Ashleigh Weerden's dangerous cross failed to find a team-mate, before Chasity Grant poked wide when through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Stina Blackstenius had a couple of chances to test Ajax goalkeeper Lize Kop in the first half, while Miedema fired over the bar.

Ajax, desperately chasing an equaliser in the final 20 minutes, came close when a backheel from Nadine Noordam set up Tiny Hoekstra but she could not provide the finish.

It was a wet night in Amsterdam, where England manager Sarina Wiegman was watching on 24 hours after naming her squad for their upcoming friendlies with the USA and the Czech Republic.

She will have been concerned by the sight of England forward Beth Mead, on as a substitute, going off after a collision to the face.

There was further injury worry for Arsenal as key Brazilian defender Rafaelle Souza was forced off with an ankle injury in the first half.

Line-ups

Ajax Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kop
  • 2van der MostSubstituted forBakkerat 80'minutes
  • 26Kardinaal
  • 4DoornBooked at 89mins
  • 5Verhoeve
  • 10Noordam
  • 8SpitseBooked at 32mins
  • 23Pelova
  • 15GrantSubstituted forTrompat 87'minutes
  • 7Leuchter
  • 11WeerdenSubstituted forHoekstraat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Munsterman
  • 9Tromp
  • 17Kruize
  • 18Keijzer
  • 19Hoekstra
  • 20Bakker
  • 21van Gool
  • 22Sabajo
  • 25de Sanders
  • 30Bussman
  • 31van der Wal

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Carvalho SouzaSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 39'minutes
  • 7Catley
  • 19Foord
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forMaanumat 84'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forMeadat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 12Maanum
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 40Williams
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Häcken Women6105318-153

View full Women's Champions League tables

