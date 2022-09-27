Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

New Dundee United boss Liam Fox is now the youngest manager in the Scottish top flight

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox says he will "need to learn on the job" after being appointed as Jack Ross' successor at Tannadice.

The 38-year-old, whose only previous managerial experience was in the fourth tier with Cowdenbeath five years ago, is now the youngest boss in the Scottish Premiership.

Fox's immediate focus is hauling United off the foot of Scotland's top flight.

"At this point, I'm just looking short term," he told BBC Scotland.

"We're looking to the November break and collecting as many points as we can. What I will say is I believe in the group. We have potential to pick up points and pick up points quickly."

After finishing fourth last term, United are yet to record a Premiership win after seven games this season - a run of form, coupled with a chastening European exit to AZ Alkmaar, which saw Jack Ross sacked after just 10 weeks in charge.

Fox was assistant to the former Hibernian boss, as well as predecessor Tam Courts, and led the team on an interim basis following Ross' dismissal.

Former Hearts midfielder Fox steadied the ship somewhat in his three games in caretaker charge, knocking Livingston out the League Cup before a goalless draw at Motherwell and a narrow 2-1 defeat at Rangers.

That experience could prove to be valuable to Fox, who is hoping his previous roles and backroom staff will also serve him well in just his second job in senior management.

"I've managed to work for different types of people," Fox added. "I take all different things from them, positives and negatives, but it's important I do this job and be myself, there's no point trying to be someone else.

"I've also got very good people round about me, they are all very good guys with experience I can lean on."