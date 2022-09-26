Paul Warne won 112 of his 293 games in charge of Rotherham United

Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach.

The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes.

But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed to drop a division to take charge.

"I honestly believe that this is one of the few clubs outside the top flight that will one day get back," he said.

"If we play a big part or a small part that gets them back to that status, then great. I'm really excited, it was a tough decision (to leave Rotherham), but one I'm glad I made."

Derby have not played in the top flight of the English game since 2008 and are now in the third tier for the first time since the 1980s, when Arthur Cox was manager.

Warne, 49, led the Millers to three promotions from League One, but also suffered three relegations from the Championship during his nearly six years in charge of the South Yorkshire club.

He also guided them to victory over Sutton United in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley last season.

He told BBC East Midlands Today he had other opportunities to stay in the Championship but was attracted by the "blank canvas" at Pride Park.

"I have an opportunity not to just coach a football team but make a football club healthy and put my own culture in," said Warne, who has signed a four-year contract.

"I was fortunate that in my previous job, it's no secret I took the club down, but I had a relationship with the owner which was completely honest and he knew I did everything I could with the (financial) restraints that I had.

"I think with David I have an owner that will help me build the club and be patient.

"You can't have instant success. It is a longer process and it seemed like, out of all the clubs that have tried to speak to me via my agent, this is the most realistic that we would get to the top flight."

Derby are currently 11th in League One and Warne's first game in charge will be a trip to Cambridge United on Saturday.