Austria U21 2-0 Wales U21

Last updated on .From the section Wales

Matthew Jones is in charge of Wales U21 for the first time since succeeding Paul Bodin

Wales Under-21 began life under new manager Matthew Jones with a friendly loss away to Austria U21 at the Hohe Warte Stadium in Vienna.

Austria took an early lead when Bernhard Zimmermann scored after being picked out by Matthias Braunöder.

Wales' first sight at goal fell to Josh Farrell who headed well over the bar, while Joe Taylor saw his second-half shot cannon off the post.

Muharem Huskovic set up Benjamin Kanuric's tap-in to seal Austria's win.