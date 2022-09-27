Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) external-link

The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) external-link

Ryan Porteous wants to play for Scotland "for years" after impressing on his debut in Tuesday's Nations League group-winning goalless draw with Ukraine. (Sun) external-link

Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin congratulated Scotland on their result after welcoming the squad to his gastropub at the weekend. (Sun) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic's 2-1 win at Aberdeen almost exactly a year ago was a key turning point as his side went on to win the Scottish Premiership. (Record) external-link

Recent Celtic signing Oliver Abildgaard is impressed by the culture of the club as he awaits a first appearance. (Express) external-link

Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis was left out of Greece's win against Northern Ireland after picking up a leg knock. (Sun) external-link

And fellow Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi was withdrawn after 45 minutes of Japan's 0-0 friendly draw with Ecuador. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic are still waiting on an update on Sead Haksabanovic after the winger was taken off during the first half of Montenegro's defeat by Finland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Kenny Miller believes former Rangers coach Michael Beale could return to Ibrox as manager one day. (Express) external-link

Heart of Midlothian defenders Craig Halkett and Lewis Neilson are pushing for inclusion in Saturday's meeting with Rangers after recent fitness woes. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Former referee Steve Conroy says ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon and one-time Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov's criticism fuelled the strike by officials in 2010. (Express) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes new Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has made a wise choice in appointing Stevie Crawford as assistant. (Courier - subscription required) external-link