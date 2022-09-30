Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

Hearts defender Craig Halkett is unlikely to be fit while Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles are all out.

Rangers remain without Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, John McLaughlin and John Souttar, with the latter not expected back until December. However, forward Kemar Roofe is back in training.

Did you know? Hearts have won just one of their past 16 Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers, but the Ibrox side are winless in their past two away league games.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (15:00)

Connor Barron is nearing an Aberdeen return but Saturday's game comes too soon for the midfielder while defender Liam Scales and midfielder Leighton Clarkson are suspended. Callum Roberts is the Dons' only other absentee.

Kilmarnock defender Ash Taylor returns from suspension and should face his former team while the visitors have two or three other fitness concerns.

Did you know? Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past nine Scottish Premiership matches against Kilmarnock, who have lost each of their past three away meetings with the Dons.

Celtic v Motherwell

Celtic are without defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt and forward Giorgos Giakoumakis. Recent midfield signing Oliver Abildgaard will be in the squad. Sead Haksabanovic, Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull have all shaken off knocks.

Rolando Aarons, Joe Efford and Ricki Lamie went off injured in Motherwell's last game while left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Did you know? Celtic have won each of their past 12 meetings with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and Well have won just one of their past 25 away league matches against Celtic.

Dundee United v St Johnstone

Dundee United play their first match since Liam Fox was confirmed as permanent head coach, following a spell as caretaker boss. Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has been struggling with a hamstring issue of late while midfielder Peter Pawlett is a long-term absentee.

St Johnstone are expected to have left-back Tony Gallacher back for the first time since he broke his leg in April. Midfielder David Wotherspoon is close to a return but Callum Booth, Chris Kane and Cammy MacPherson remain out.

Did you know? Dundee United have lost one of their past seven Scottish Premiership meetings with St Johnstone, who are unbeaten in their past five away matches against United in the league.

Ross County v Hibernian

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is likely to be able to call on an unchanged squad, with George Harmon, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel still out.

Hibernian could have midfielder Kyle Magennis back in their squad after a year out through injury. Striker Harry McKirdy is available again after suspension but Rocky Bushiri, Kevin Dabrowski, Elias Melkersen, Demi Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady are still out.

Did you know? Ross County have lost just one of their past five home matches against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, but Hibs have won three of their past four league meetings with County.

St Mirren v Livingston

St Mirren striker Alex Greive arrived back later than anticipated from international duty with New Zealand, while Australia's Ryan Strain has a knock, as do strikers Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main.

Livingston's squad is in good health, with Bruce Anderson, Morgan Boyes and James Penrice having all recently returned following lay-offs. Tom Parkes is a long-term absentee.

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in their past seven Scottish Premiership meetings with Livingston, who are winless in their past six away matches against the Buddies in the league.

