Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SWPL1, won last season by Rangers, will be shown live under Sky's new Scottish football deal

The SPFL has finalised a new £150m live broadcast deal with Sky Sports.

Scottish Premiership clubs had approved a proposed new contract for 2025-29, which will increase the amount of games shown from 48 to 60.

Sky will also show Scottish women's domestic games from this season.

The current arrangement with Sky runs until the end of season 2024-25 and SPFL CEO says the new contract is "a very significant financial and promotional deal".

A minimum of five SWPL or Scottish Women's League Cup games will be shown live on Sky from the current campaign onwards.

And Premiership clubs will be able to sell pay per view streams of up to five home league games from now, subject to conditions.

Doncaster commented: "Today's announcement represents a major financial boost for our 42 member clubs at a time when the UK economy is facing significant headwinds, and will increase the exposure of Europe's most exciting and passionate league.

"We have much work to do to achieve our target of paying fees to member clubs of £50million per season - but this is an important and significant first step towards that target."

Radio commentary of Scottish Premiership and Championship games is currently broadcast on BBC Radio Scotland with highlights of top-flight games and a selection of live second-tier games on BBC TV.

Men's tournaments the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup are shown live on Premier Sports, with the latter competition also having live games and highlights on BBC TV.

SWPL1 games are also shown on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website, with highlights on BBC Scotland.

And SWPL MD Fiona McIntyre said of the new Sky deal: "This is an historic moment for the SWPL and an enormous step forward for the women's game in Scotland.

"This deal brings significant financial investment to the new leagues and enhances the visibility of the SWPL at this crucial time for the game."