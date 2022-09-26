Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month.

The pair missed the England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury.

West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both received call ups for the first time.

There was no place for former captain Steph Houghton.

The Manchester City defender, who has made 121 appearances for England including five major tournaments, has not featured for the Lionesses since Sarina Wiegman was appointed in September 2021.

There were also no places for Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy, Chelsea's Bethany England and Manchester United's Nikita Parris. Wubben-Moy, England and Parris were involved in England's European Championship triumph last summer, while Nobbs was sidelined for the tournament.

The Lionesses face the USA at a sold-out Wembley on 7 October before taking on the Czech republic in Brighton four days later.

