Close menu

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments18

Breaking news

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month.

The pair missed the England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury.

West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both received call ups for the first time.

There was no place for former captain Steph Houghton.

The Manchester City defender, who has made 121 appearances for England including five major tournaments, has not featured for the Lionesses since Sarina Wiegman was appointed in September 2021.

There were also no places for Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy, Chelsea's Bethany England and Manchester United's Nikita Parris. Wubben-Moy, England and Parris were involved in England's European Championship triumph last summer, while Nobbs was sidelined for the tournament.

The Lionesses face the USA at a sold-out Wembley on 7 October before taking on the Czech republic in Brighton four days later.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by Sleepy Soraya, today at 16:59

    If Kirby's fit and playing regularly, she should always be in the team.

  • Comment posted by Alicerose, today at 16:58

    Jess Carter (no game time) over Maya Le Tissier and no Jordan Nobbs? Interesting.

  • Comment posted by George51uk, today at 16:57

    at least the girls know how to win, should send them to qatar instead of the mens team, they'd probnably do better.

    • Reply posted by George51uk, today at 17:00

      George51uk replied:
      probably*

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 16:56

    Okay don't tell me they already dropped Raducanu from the squad 😤
    She is the Star 🌟 and surely a better Forward than Harry 😗 Maguire

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 16:54

    Breaking news so must be important but none the wiser…

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 16:52

    Replacing Harry McGuire, hopefully.

  • Comment posted by Wors, today at 16:48

    Fantastic news. Made my day!

    • Reply posted by TheGreatMc, today at 16:59

      TheGreatMc replied:
      And we know you are being sarcastic 🤣

  • Comment posted by mony, today at 16:47

    Who?

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 16:55

      for11 replied:
      The one who took her shirt off…and her mate

  • Comment posted by mmckevitt, today at 16:44

    beefy

  • Comment posted by scoundrel, today at 16:42

    I don't care

    • Reply posted by Nendo, today at 16:49

      Nendo replied:
      Early reply for something you don’t care about🤔

  • Comment posted by igt2472, today at 16:42

    AND!!

    • Reply posted by Webby, today at 16:59

      Webby replied:
      I spotted the idiot!! What do I win?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport