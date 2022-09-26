Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month.

The pair missed the England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury.

West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both received call ups for the first time.

There was no place for former captain Steph Houghton.

More to follow.