Women's Footballer of the Year contender Sam Kerr

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022: Sam Kerr profile

Age: 29 Position: Forward Teams: Chelsea and Australia

It was another standout season in 2021-22 for the 29-year-old, who helped Chelsea win the FA Cup and a historic third consecutive Women's Super League title.

Her 20 goals in 20 league games saw her collect her second golden boot - one of many individual awards for the Australian.

Kerr was named the PFA's Players' Player of the year, Chelsea's player of the season, the Football Writer's Association Women's Footballer of the Year and even scored the goal of the season against Manchester United on the final day.

For her national side, Kerr, who was top scorer at the 2022 Women's Asian Cup, became Australia's all-time top scorer in January after surpassing Tim Cahill's record of 50.

Kerr on...

... which goals last season were her favourite:

"The best goals to me are the ones that mean the most. The Aston Villa one [she scored a 92nd-minute winner in March 2022] to me was the most important. I'm not known for my 'worldie' goals but I'm all for getting it done when it matters.

"The most important thing is making sure the team are top of the table at the end of the season."

... scoring twice on final day of season against Manchester United to win title:

"You've got to take chances in those moments and the girls give me stick because I never hit anything with my left foot [as she did for her first against United] but you've just got to take the chances. The second goal, it sounds crazy, but I try that type of stuff at training all the time. I think one of my strengths as a player is I try things that maybe other players wouldn't try.

"You have to envision yourself in those big moments and I loved it. I've always done it because I think if you can't see yourself in those pressure moments then when you get there you will bottle it.

"I do it before games where I don't do anything. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't, but a really big part of my game is seeing myself in moments before it actually gets there so when it comes I feel super calm."

Sam Kerr scored two stunning goals to help her side come from behind to beat Manchester United and win the WSL title last season

... what motivates her:

"I know myself better than anyone else. Once I feel comfortable in a team... the most important thing is that I get the trust from team-mates and that in the 90th minute they want to put the ball where I am.

"I don't think about anything anyone said about me because one day they hate you, one day they love you - that's life.

"I just try and win [trophies]."

... on initially struggling when she first joined Chelsea:

"I wanted to come here and make an immediate impact but sometimes it doesn't go that way but the same thing happened to me at Chicago; I didn't score for the first six games I was there.

"Once I settled into the team off the pitch that's when I started to play well on the pitch."

... on how she discovered football:

"I was a late bloomer so I didn't get into football until I was 12. I grew up playing Aussie rules but my mum and dad stopped me from playing after I started coming home with black eyes and a bloodied face. My cousin was playing football so I thought I'd try it - and I hated every second of it.

"It wasn't until I was 15 and I got identified by the national team that I realised I was pretty good and could go somewhere. Up until that point I had just been playing with boys."

What others say

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes: "As far as I'm concerned, she's the best striker in the world.

"Champions don't make excuses or look for anybody else to manage them. Sam takes responsibility and every time I listen to her and every time I watch her perform, she's in charge.

"She's in control of making sure that she sets the standards for herself and that's what I admire about her. She sets that tone in such a way that I've rarely seen. We are extremely lucky to have her at this football club."

Achievements of 2021-22

Did you know?

Kerr made her international debut aged 15 in 2009

Given the key to the city of Perth in a ceremony in June

Likes to perform a backflip goal celebration

Became first female player to appear on the cover of EA Sports' Fifa football game

Has Indian heritage - her grandparents moved from India to Australia in the 1960s

