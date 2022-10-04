Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United0WokingWoking1

Southend United v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 5Hobson
  • 22Mooney
  • 7Bridge
  • 6Kensdale
  • 8Husin
  • 15Dackers
  • 17Miley
  • 22Lopata
  • 39Hyde

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 11Powell
  • 12Clifford
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19Wreh

Woking

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Ross
  • 12MossBooked at 30mins
  • 5McNerney
  • 24Ince
  • 3Casey
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 2LofthouseBooked at 40minsSubstituted forVokinsat 61'minutes
  • 23AndersonBooked at 49mins
  • 8Daly
  • 9Grego-Cox
  • 10Amond

Substitutes

  • 7Korboa
  • 11Johnson
  • 18Roles
  • 25Nelson
  • 29Vokins
Referee:
Jason Richardson

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Jake Vokins replaces Kyran Lofthouse.

  2. Booking

    Jermaine Anderson (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Southend United 0, Woking 1.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Southend United 0, Woking 1.

  5. Booking

    Kyran Lofthouse (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Daniel Moss (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Southend United 0, Woking 1. Reece Grego-Cox (Woking).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322316724
4Bromley127231812623
5Solihull Moors1264226141222
6Woking1271420101022
7Boreham Wood126421810822
8Wealdstone125431210219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252023-317
12Dag & Red125252227-517
13Eastleigh124441314-116
14Southend124351010015
15Maidenhead United124261115-414
16Scunthorpe123361622-612
17Gateshead122551518-311
18Oldham123271221-911
19Altrincham122551323-1011
20Halifax12327819-1111
21Maidstone United123271427-1311
22Yeovil121741114-310
23Aldershot123181419-510
24Torquay12246921-1210
View full National League table

