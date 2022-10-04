Solihull Moors v Wealdstone

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Moulden
- 2Clarke
- 3Coker
- 8Maycock
- 6Gudger
- 5Howe
- 7Sbarra
- 9Dallas
- 10Osborne
- 11Barnett
- 14Kelly
Substitutes
- 15Kelleher
- 16Vaughan
- 19Reid
- 20Whelan
- 27Parsons
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2Cook
- 4CharlesBooked at 43mins
- 9Olomola
- 7AllarakhiaBooked at 35mins
- 5Elerewe
- 8Ferguson
- 10Browne
- 11Sesay
- 17Hutchinson
- 28Habergham
Substitutes
- 1Baptiste
- 3Kinsella
- 6Barrett
- 18Dyer
- 23Mundle-Smith
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0.
Booking
Ashley Charles (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Tarryn Allarakhia (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0. Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
