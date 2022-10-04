Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors1WealdstoneWealdstone0

Solihull Moors v Wealdstone

National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Moulden
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 8Maycock
  • 6Gudger
  • 5Howe
  • 7Sbarra
  • 9Dallas
  • 10Osborne
  • 11Barnett
  • 14Kelly

Substitutes

  • 15Kelleher
  • 16Vaughan
  • 19Reid
  • 20Whelan
  • 27Parsons

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 4CharlesBooked at 43mins
  • 9Olomola
  • 7AllarakhiaBooked at 35mins
  • 5Elerewe
  • 8Ferguson
  • 10Browne
  • 11Sesay
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 28Habergham

Substitutes

  • 1Baptiste
  • 3Kinsella
  • 6Barrett
  • 18Dyer
  • 23Mundle-Smith
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0.

  3. Booking

    Ashley Charles (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Booking

    Tarryn Allarakhia (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Wealdstone 0. Andrew Dallas (Solihull Moors).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322316724
4Bromley127231812623
5Solihull Moors1264226141222
6Woking1271420101022
7Boreham Wood126421810822
8Wealdstone125431210219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252023-317
12Dag & Red125252227-517
13Eastleigh124441314-116
14Southend124351010015
15Maidenhead United124261115-414
16Scunthorpe123361622-612
17Gateshead122551518-311
18Oldham123271221-911
19Altrincham122551323-1011
20Halifax12327819-1111
21Maidstone United123271427-1311
22Yeovil121741114-310
23Aldershot123181419-510
24Torquay12246921-1210
View full National League table

