Oldham Athletic v Scunthorpe United

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Jai Rowe replaces Kgosi Ntlhe.
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 2Clarke
- 14Sheron
- 31Carragher
- 16Cooper
- 15Roberts
- 24Okagbue
- 7StobbsSubstituted forBurgessat 46'minutes
- 17Rooney
- 18Tollitt
- 20Fondop-Talum
Substitutes
- 1Leutwiler
- 10Burgess
- 23Wellens
- 29Luamba
- 33Couto
Scunthorpe
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Dewhurst
- 19Butterfield
- 2Ogle
- 25Apter
- 6Boyce
- 24NtlheSubstituted forRoweat 57'minutes
- 3O'Malley
- 15Taft
- 8Beestin
- 9NuttallBooked at 45mins
- 13Lavery
Substitutes
- 4Whitehouse
- 12Rowe
- 16Foster
- 20Wilson
- 30Pugh
- Referee:
- David Richardson
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Luke Burgess replaces Jack Stobbs.
Second Half
Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2.
Booking
Joe Nuttall (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 2. Rob Apter (Scunthorpe United).
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Joe Nuttall (Scunthorpe United).
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Scunthorpe United 0. David Okagbue (Oldham Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.