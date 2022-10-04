Gateshead v Altrincham

Adam Campbell (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Langley
- 2Tinkler
- 24Williamson
- 10Olley
- 33Daley
- 3Pye
- 42ContehBooked at 24mins
- 8Bailey
- 12Ward
- 11CampbellBooked at 50mins
- 9BlackettSubstituted forYussufat 16'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jarvis
- 20Hasani
- 21Elliot
- 41Mills
- 45Yussuf
Altrincham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Byrne
- 22BarrowsBooked at 28mins
- 2Jones
- 31Malone
- 23Cooper
- 5Mullarkey
- 8Lundstram
- 10Osborne
- 16Conn-Clarke
- 11Colclough
- 30Dinanga
Substitutes
- 3Brockbank
- 9Hulme
- 18Pringle
- 26Jones
- 27Bennett
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
Live Text
Booking
Second Half
Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2. Marcus Dinanga (Altrincham).
Booking
Ross Barrows (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Kamil Conteh (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Adi Yussuf replaces Paul Blackett.
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 1. Chris Conn-Clarke (Altrincham).
Goal!
Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 0. Owen Bailey (Gateshead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
