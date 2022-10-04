Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead1AltrinchamAltrincham2

Gateshead v Altrincham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Langley
  • 2Tinkler
  • 24Williamson
  • 10Olley
  • 33Daley
  • 3Pye
  • 42ContehBooked at 24mins
  • 8Bailey
  • 12Ward
  • 11CampbellBooked at 50mins
  • 9BlackettSubstituted forYussufat 16'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jarvis
  • 20Hasani
  • 21Elliot
  • 41Mills
  • 45Yussuf

Altrincham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Byrne
  • 22BarrowsBooked at 28mins
  • 2Jones
  • 31Malone
  • 23Cooper
  • 5Mullarkey
  • 8Lundstram
  • 10Osborne
  • 16Conn-Clarke
  • 11Colclough
  • 30Dinanga

Substitutes

  • 3Brockbank
  • 9Hulme
  • 18Pringle
  • 26Jones
  • 27Bennett
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Adam Campbell (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 2. Marcus Dinanga (Altrincham).

  5. Booking

    Ross Barrows (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Booking

    Kamil Conteh (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Adi Yussuf replaces Paul Blackett.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 1. Chris Conn-Clarke (Altrincham).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Gateshead 1, Altrincham 0. Owen Bailey (Gateshead).

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322316724
4Bromley127231812623
5Solihull Moors1264226141222
6Woking1271420101022
7Boreham Wood126421810822
8Wealdstone125431210219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252023-317
12Dag & Red125252227-517
13Eastleigh124441314-116
14Southend124351010015
15Maidenhead United124261115-414
16Scunthorpe123361622-612
17Gateshead122551518-311
18Oldham123271221-911
19Altrincham122551323-1011
20Halifax12327819-1111
21Maidstone United123271427-1311
22Yeovil121741114-310
23Aldershot123181419-510
24Torquay12246921-1210
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC