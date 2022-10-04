FC Halifax Town v York City

Tylor Golden (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 2GoldenBooked at 54mins
- 3SeniorBooked at 45mins
- 4Summerfield
- 22Arthur
- 5Debrah
- 16Keane
- 8Spence
- 19Cooke
- 17Harker
- 21Alli
Substitutes
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 14Hunter
- 15Clarke
- 20Gilmour
- 25Slew
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ross
- 4Kouogun
- 5KerrSubstituted forJamesat 46'minutes
- 19Pybus
- 2FallowfieldSubstituted forHancoxat 22'minutesBooked at 41mins
- 17Sanders
- 11Kouhyar
- 8Dyson
- 12Whittle
- 14John-Lewis
- 7Hurst
Substitutes
- 16Hancox
- 18Whitley
- 20Greaves
- 21Mafuta
- 23James
Live Text
Booking
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Luke James replaces Fraser Kerr.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.
Booking
Jack Senior (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Mitch Hancox (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0. Rob Harker (FC Halifax Town).
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Mitch Hancox replaces Ryan Fallowfield.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.