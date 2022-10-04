Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town1YorkYork City0

FC Halifax Town v York City

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2GoldenBooked at 54mins
  • 3SeniorBooked at 45mins
  • 4Summerfield
  • 22Arthur
  • 5Debrah
  • 16Keane
  • 8Spence
  • 19Cooke
  • 17Harker
  • 21Alli

Substitutes

  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 14Hunter
  • 15Clarke
  • 20Gilmour
  • 25Slew

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 4Kouogun
  • 5KerrSubstituted forJamesat 46'minutes
  • 19Pybus
  • 2FallowfieldSubstituted forHancoxat 22'minutesBooked at 41mins
  • 17Sanders
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 8Dyson
  • 12Whittle
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 7Hurst

Substitutes

  • 16Hancox
  • 18Whitley
  • 20Greaves
  • 21Mafuta
  • 23James

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Tylor Golden (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Luke James replaces Fraser Kerr.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0.

  5. Booking

    Jack Senior (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Booking

    Mitch Hancox (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, York City 0. Rob Harker (FC Halifax Town).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Mitch Hancox replaces Ryan Fallowfield.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322316724
4Bromley127231812623
5Solihull Moors1264226141222
6Woking1271420101022
7Boreham Wood126421810822
8Wealdstone125431210219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Dag & Red125252227-517
12Eastleigh124441314-116
13Southend124351010015
14Barnet124351923-415
15Maidenhead United124261115-414
16Scunthorpe123361622-612
17Maidstone United123361426-1212
18Gateshead122551518-311
19Oldham123271221-911
20Altrincham122551323-1011
21Halifax12327819-1111
22Yeovil121741114-310
23Aldershot123181419-510
24Torquay12246921-1210
