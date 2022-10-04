Notts County v Wrexham

Second Half begins Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 2Brindley
- 4Cameron
- 11Nemane
- 23Chicksen
- 5Rawlinson
- 6O'BrienSubstituted forBajramiat 35'minutes
- 18Palmer
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Langstaff
- 19Scott
- 7Mitchell
- 8Austin
- 10De Castro
- 16Bajrami
- 21Adebayo-Rowling
Wrexham
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Howard
- 7DaviesSubstituted forLeeat 42'minutes
- 5Hayden
- 4Tozer
- 32Cleworth
- 3McFadzean
- 8Young
- 30Jones
- 14Forde
- 9Palmer
- 10Mullin
- 11McAlinden
- 18Dalby
- 22O'Connor
- 31Watson
- 38Lee
- Gareth Rhodes
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Notts County 1, Wrexham 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Elliot Lee replaces Jordan Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Geraldo Bajrami replaces Jim O'Brien.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Wrexham 0. Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.