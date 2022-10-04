Dorking Wanderers v Yeovil Town

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Charlie Wakefield replaces Will Dawes.
Line-ups
Dorking
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Lincoln
- 22Fuller
- 20Gallagher
- 11McShane
- 6McManus
- 3Taylor
- 17TaylorBooked at 40mins
- 7Muitt
- 30Bowerman
- 24Ottaway
- 9Seager
Substitutes
- 4El-Abd
- 15Mekki
- 23Jebb
- 25Quick
- 28Egan
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 32Staunton
- 2Williams
- 8D'Ath
- 26Bevan
- 5Hunt
- 17JohnsonBooked at 29mins
- 7Worthington
- 15Pearson
- 14Linton
- 25DawesSubstituted forWakefieldat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Fisher
- 11Scrimshaw
- 16Perry
- 19Wakefield
- 29Haste
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil Town 1. Jimmy Muitt (Dorking Wanderers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1.
Booking
Josh Taylor (Dorking Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Chiori Johnson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1. Samuel Pearson (Yeovil Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.