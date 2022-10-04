Close menu
National League
DorkingDorking Wanderers1YeovilYeovil Town1

Dorking Wanderers v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Dorking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lincoln
  • 22Fuller
  • 20Gallagher
  • 11McShane
  • 6McManus
  • 3Taylor
  • 17TaylorBooked at 40mins
  • 7Muitt
  • 30Bowerman
  • 24Ottaway
  • 9Seager

Substitutes

  • 4El-Abd
  • 15Mekki
  • 23Jebb
  • 25Quick
  • 28Egan

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 32Staunton
  • 2Williams
  • 8D'Ath
  • 26Bevan
  • 5Hunt
  • 17JohnsonBooked at 29mins
  • 7Worthington
  • 15Pearson
  • 14Linton
  • 25DawesSubstituted forWakefieldat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Fisher
  • 11Scrimshaw
  • 16Perry
  • 19Wakefield
  • 29Haste
Referee:
Matthew Russell

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Charlie Wakefield replaces Will Dawes.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil Town 1. Jimmy Muitt (Dorking Wanderers).

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1.

  5. Booking

    Josh Taylor (Dorking Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Booking

    Chiori Johnson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Dorking Wanderers 0, Yeovil Town 1. Samuel Pearson (Yeovil Town).

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322316724
4Bromley127231812623
5Solihull Moors1264226141222
6Woking1271420101022
7Boreham Wood126421810822
8Wealdstone125431210219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Barnet125252023-317
12Dag & Red125252227-517
13Eastleigh124441314-116
14Southend124351010015
15Maidenhead United124261115-414
16Scunthorpe123361622-612
17Gateshead122551518-311
18Oldham123271221-911
19Altrincham122551323-1011
20Halifax12327819-1111
21Maidstone United123271427-1311
22Yeovil121741114-310
23Aldershot123181419-510
24Torquay12246921-1210
View full National League table

