Boreham Wood v Bromley

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Connor Stevens replaces David Stephens.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 17Payne
- 6StephensBooked at 39minsSubstituted forStevensat 46'minutes
- 8Broadbent
- 7Rees
- 5Evans
- 20Brunt
- 9NdlovuSubstituted forMarshat 33'minutes
- 11Newton
- 15Lewis
Substitutes
- 10Marsh
- 14Elliott
- 16Stevens
- 18Williams
- 21Carvalho Andrade
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 17Webster
- 2Reynolds
- 18Whitely
- 6Sowunmi
- 3Hannam
- 8Coleman
- 20Arthurs
- 21Vennings
- 9Cheek
- 10Marriott
Substitutes
- 5Bush
- 11Dennis
- 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 19Forster
- 22Alexander
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
Live Text
Substitution
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1.
Booking
David Stephens (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Tyrone Marsh replaces Lee Ndlovu.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1. Adam Marriott (Bromley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.