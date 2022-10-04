Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood0BromleyBromley1

Boreham Wood v Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 17Payne
  • 6StephensBooked at 39minsSubstituted forStevensat 46'minutes
  • 8Broadbent
  • 7Rees
  • 5Evans
  • 20Brunt
  • 9NdlovuSubstituted forMarshat 33'minutes
  • 11Newton
  • 15Lewis

Substitutes

  • 10Marsh
  • 14Elliott
  • 16Stevens
  • 18Williams
  • 21Carvalho Andrade

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 17Webster
  • 2Reynolds
  • 18Whitely
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 3Hannam
  • 8Coleman
  • 20Arthurs
  • 21Vennings
  • 9Cheek
  • 10Marriott

Substitutes

  • 5Bush
  • 11Dennis
  • 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 19Forster
  • 22Alexander
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Connor Stevens replaces David Stephens.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1.

  4. Booking

    David Stephens (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Tyrone Marsh replaces Lee Ndlovu.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 1. Adam Marriott (Bromley).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322316724
4Bromley127231812623
5Solihull Moors1264226141222
6Woking1271420101022
7Boreham Wood126421810822
8Wealdstone125431210219
9York125341611518
10Dorking125252326-317
11Dag & Red125252227-517
12Eastleigh124441314-116
13Southend124351010015
14Barnet124351923-415
15Maidenhead United124261115-414
16Scunthorpe123361622-612
17Maidstone United123361426-1212
18Gateshead122551518-311
19Oldham123271221-911
20Altrincham122551323-1011
21Halifax12327819-1111
22Yeovil121741114-310
23Aldershot123181419-510
24Torquay12246921-1210
View full National League table

