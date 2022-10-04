Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet1Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United1

Barnet v Maidstone United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walker
  • 21Wynter
  • 44Phillips
  • 14Pritchard
  • 27Diarra
  • 6Okimo
  • 8Gorman
  • 33De Havilland
  • 7Hall
  • 9Kabamba
  • 11Kanu

Substitutes

  • 16Flanagan
  • 18Smith
  • 28Woods
  • 31Azaze
  • 32Shields

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hadler
  • 34Cawley
  • 2HoyteBooked at 2mins
  • 3Galvin
  • 5Fowler
  • 4Ellul
  • 8Corne
  • 15Booty
  • 22Barkers
  • 10Barham
  • 7Alabi

Substitutes

  • 14Odusanya
  • 16Fawole
  • 17Pattison
  • 19Ghandour
  • 30Mersin
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Maidstone United 1. Jack Barham (Maidstone United).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Maidstone United 0. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).

  5. Booking

    Gavin Hoyte (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1283128111727
2Wrexham1282231102126
3Chesterfield127322216624
4Bromley127231812623
5Solihull Moors1264226141222
6Woking1271420101022
7Boreham Wood126421810822
8Wealdstone125431210219
9York125341611518
10Dag & Red125252226-417
11Eastleigh124441314-116
12Dorking125162226-416
13Southend124351010015
14Barnet124351923-415
15Maidenhead United124261115-414
16Yeovil122641113-212
17Scunthorpe123361622-612
18Maidstone United123361426-1212
19Gateshead122551518-311
20Oldham123271221-911
21Altrincham122551323-1011
22Halifax12327819-1111
23Aldershot123181419-510
24Torquay12246921-1210
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC